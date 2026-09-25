Widefield School District 3 hosts sensory inclusion night for families of all abilities

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Widefield School District 3 is giving families a place where children of all abilities can move, play, and participate without being overwhelmed.

The district's Sensory Inclusion Night at Widefield Parks and Rec Center featured a soccer and obstacle course in one room, a fine-motor play area in another, and a quiet space for children who needed to slow down.

Megan Paben, an occupational therapist with the school district, said the event fills a gap in the community.

"It's a safe space for anybody of all abilities as we all know that there's not a lot of offerings within Southern Colorado Springs."

Paben said the program started much smaller.

"Everything was kind of out of my pocket like let's try it, you know, here's what I have in my therapy trunk."

Three years later, the program has grown into themed events, including this sports night. Paben said she is not doing it alone — many of the volunteers are her coworkers.

"We have social workers, we have occupational and physical therapists, we have some teachers."

The program has also received grants to pay for equipment that can be reused at future events.

For Kristye Perez, whose daughter has Down syndrome, the night is about more than activities.

"There's not a lot of events that we go to that are friendly and catering to sensory needs."

Perez said one of the hardest parts of raising a child with special needs is feeling isolated.

"One of the most isolating things about being a special needs family is you feel you're the only one when in reality you're not."

She said the event has allowed her to connect with other parents and simply enjoy watching her daughter participate.

"I get to take pictures. I get to actually be a spectator for once. It's really cool."

Angelique De La Rosa, a military spouse, said the event has helped her family build connections in a new place.

"We don't know anyone here so we've been able to build, friendships and relationships with different people."

De La Rosa brought her 8-year-old daughter, Heaven, the first year and said the experience has changed over time.

"She didn't like the interaction as much."

Now, Heaven knows the space and engages differently.

"Now she'll go and partake and say hello and wanna play with the other, other kids in the gym."

Paben said that kind of growth reflects the event's core mission.

"If we can make the environment accessible for one person, then really everybody can have the success with being able to participate."

Another Sensory Inclusion Night is planned for spring, with more inclusive sports opportunities also in the works.

An inclusive soccer camp is scheduled for Oct. 17. Sign-ups are currently open on the Widefield Parks and Rec website here.

KOAA News5