COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — What started with five families has grown into a community tradition helping hundreds of households put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

Thanksfest returned to Colorado Springs on Saturday, Nov. 21, bringing together volunteers, local organizations and community partners to provide Thanksgiving meals and additional resources to families across El Paso County.

This year, founder Vaughn Littrell said the event is helping 364 families, up from 300 families served last year.

The tradition began 12 years ago after Littrell and a local church identified families who needed help during the holidays.

“We got five Thanksgiving dinners from a local church. We found out there’s families in need, and we drove them around and delivered them.” Littrell said.

Since then, the event has continued to grow, eventually becoming a large drive-through distribution hosted at Community Partnership for Child Development (CPCD).

For Littrell, the mission is personal. He said growing up in a single-parent household, his family sometimes struggled to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“I remember one year she made a chicken look like a turkey,” Littrell said, recalling his mother doing the best she could with what they had.

He said those childhood experiences helped inspire him to make sure other families have the opportunity to enjoy a full holiday meal.

Families received Thanksgiving essentials, including turkeys, milk, potatoes, yams, marshmallows, stuffing, roasting pans and other ingredients needed to prepare a traditional dinner.

The event also offered families access to additional items, including coats, gloves and hats.

Littrell said the goal is to provide families with everything they need to prepare the meal, rather than simply handing out groceries.

“I wanted the families to be able to get together,” he said. “That’s the point of Thanksgiving: to be thankful for what we have.”

Approximately 150 volunteers helped make the event possible, including local sports teams and community organizations.

Stephanie Samora, director of development at CPCD, said the event represents the importance of community partnerships, particularly for families who may not have relatives nearby to lean on.

“A lot of families don't have families of their own, so they do come to CPCD as that resource hub to help them,” Samora said.

She said CPCD serves more than 1,300 families annually, with 200 of its families receiving support through this year's Thanksfest distribution.

For Samora, the event demonstrates what can happen when a community comes together.

“It really does demonstrate the strength of our community when we come together,” she said. “It's all of us showing what heartfelt giving can mean during this time of year.”

Luttrell said he hopes the event continues growing, with plans to expand the number of families served in the coming years.

He also encouraged community members to get involved through volunteering and donations.

“It's about giving,” Littrell said. “If we can all just do a little something, it goes a long, long way in our community.”

KOAA News5