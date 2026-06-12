Southeast Farmers Market returns with more vendors, fresh food access

The Southeast Farmers Market is returning for its second season, bringing fresh food, local vendors, and community resources to southeast Colorado Springs.

The market kicks off Sunday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road (2050 Jet Wing Dr).

Organizers say more than 35 vendors are expected to participate this year, nearly double the number from the market's inaugural season.

For Ebony Webster, a board member of the Southeast Food Coalition and owner of Creative Islander, the market's mission is personal.

"The military brought me here like most people, and I fell in love, and I stayed," Webster said. "I've been here nine years."

Webster says living in the community has given her a firsthand look at the barriers some families face when trying to access fresh food.

"I live in this community, so I know what it feels like to not have access to clean food," she said. "We have so many farmers out here, and it's very hard to reach them. A lot of people don't have access to transportation."

Last year's market exceeded organizers' expectations.

"It was really successful," Webster said. "One of the things we struggled with was the community didn't know we were here."

To help reach more residents, organizers have expanded the market's schedule. Instead of select dates, the market will now operate every Sunday through October.

"We're super excited that it will be every Sunday," Webster said. "Everybody don't get paid every week. Some people don't get paid every two weeks. Some people get paid once a month. So we want to be accessible to our community."

According to El Paso County Public Health, regular fruit and vegetable consumption can help reduce the risk of chronic disease. However, data shows more than a third of El Paso County adults eat fruit less than once a day, highlighting the importance of increasing access to fresh produce.

Public health officials say farmers' markets can help connect families with fresh fruits and vegetables while supporting local growers and community resources.

In addition to fresh produce, shoppers can expect local meats, eggs, small businesses, and community organizations throughout the season.

"There was so much fresh food," Webster said. "There were meats from everywhere. There were fresh eggs."

The market will also host a toy drive benefiting the Children's Hospital in partnership with Creative Islander. “This year is our 5th year hosting our toy drive,” Webster said.

Webster says the effort is especially meaningful because of her own family's experience.

"I am a mom of a young child that unfortunately, spent a long time in a hospital," Webster said. "As a parent, you become very discombobulated when stuff is happening."

Organizers say anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy will receive a coupon for discounts from participating market vendors.

The Southeast Farmers Market will run every Sunday from June 14 through Oct. 11.

KOAA News5