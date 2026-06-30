Southeast Colorado Springs voters urged to cast ballots as Primary Election Day approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Turnout in southeast Colorado Springs has historically trailed the rest of El Paso County, but El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker is urging community members to make their voices heard before Tuesday's Primary Election Day deadline.

In the 30 southeast Colorado Springs precincts, turnout currently sits at an average of just over 11%. Across the rest of the county, turnout rates can reach the 70s or even 80s, Schleiker said. In southeast Colorado Springs, that number has historically stayed below 45%.

But Schleiker said lower participation doesn't mean less influence, and some local races have proven it.

"Here in El Paso County, we had one of the closest races in state history, which was House District 16, and it was separated by three votes with over 70,000 votes that were cast," said Schleiker.

He also noted that current numbers don't tell the full story.

"I mean, our numbers are gonna dramatically change, 65% of the voters cast their ballot on Election Day," said Schleiker.

The candidates voters choose in this Primary Election could go on to hold offices that make decisions affecting the following:



schools

neighborhoods

public safety

taxes

services across the community

For Taegan Steinfort, a southeast Colorado Springs voter, getting her ballot in is a priority.

"I wanted to contribute to the system because that's where the biggest changes happen I feel like," said Steinfort.

She also had advice for voters filling out their ballots.

"If you bubble in the wrong thing, you can just cross it out and bubble the other one, because I've made that mistake before," said Steinfort.

And when people tell her her vote won't matter, Steinfort pushes back.

"It definitely doesn't matter if you don't do it, I feel like so that's why I do my best," said Steinfort.

Schleiker echoed that sentiment with a direct message to the community.

"I also challenge the southeast ,let your voice be heard and get your ballots in," said Schleiker.

Voters who have not yet returned their ballots have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, to drop them off at their nearest drop box location

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