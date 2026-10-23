South Side Leads: Putting Voter Education In The Community

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For Michael Williams, voter education starts with a simple question: Do people know who they're voting for, and what do those candidates actually do?

"We're not using the power we have in voting.” Said Williams, one of the organizers.

The work is personal for Williams. He grew up in southeast Colorado Springs, and now he's working alongside other residents to help their community have a stronger voice through South Side Leads.

"The goal is in the name to get the southeast of the city to switch from last in voting to like lead the state in voter turn out.,” Williams said.

South Side Leads is trying to change that by meeting people where they are, including on their phones. The group reaches out to candidates directly.

Williams said, "we reached out to pretty much every candidate."

They interview the candidates, then post the Q&A on their social media platforms.

"we wanna be able to have people hear from the candidates, ask questions, get feedback"

When asked what he hopes people take away from the project, he pointed to three goals.

"One is just knowing, simply, what each office does. That's a huge thing. That's why I believe the first question we asked everybody was like, what does this office do, right? The second thing is people understanding, based on what each office does, how that can impact their day-to-day life. And then the third thing was like how they can connect with those legislators."

Williams said the group also wants lasting accountability from elected officials.

"We want to get people elected in the Southeast that are going to have the benefit of the Southeast in mind… but they also understand this isn't a one-time, you guys do this you win an election and then you disappear we're going to hold them accountable."

The group is also partnering with other community organizations like Hey Neighbor and Men of Influence for ballot drop-off events at the Citadel Mall over the next two Tuesdays, with food and music.

"The goal is just to get people to turn in their ballots, right," William added.

The group says it plans to continue sharing voter resources and connecting residents with the people representing them, well beyond Election Day. Click here to learn more about South Side Leads.

KOAA News5