Silver Key faces $432K transportation funding gap

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Silver Key Senior Services is preparing for a significant funding gap that could affect transportation services for older adults across the Pikes Peak region.

Beginning in January 2027, Silver Key expects to lose approximately $36,000 a month in transportation funding.

The funding comes through the Colorado Department of Transportation. “What that means is it's $432,000 that will be a major gap to our transportation program.” Said Silver Key President and CEO Jason DeaBueno.

The nonprofit's Reserve and Ride program provides about 34,000 rides each year to more than 1,500 older adults.

But Silver Key says demand already exceeds its capacity.

“Before this funding cut, we had to deny last year 5000 rides, and that's about 1100 people overall,” said DeaBueno.

He says transportation is about more than simply getting older adults to appointments.

“Silver Key is known for being able to make sure that people get access to their medical care, but this is also important because we are the one agency that provides access to social care, connection to community.”

Silver Key says its transportation services can help older adults maintain their independence and stay connected to their communities.

The organization has served older adults in the Pikes Peak region since 1970. Its broader services include transportation, nutrition, health and wellness, behavioral health, housing and community navigation.

Silver Key looking for community support

The Abram and Ray Kaplan Foundation has provided a $50,000 challenge grant to help Silver Key address the transportation funding gap.

DeaBueno says matching that grant would provide about two additional months of services while the organization works on a longer-term transportation model.

Silver Key is also looking for additional volunteers, partnerships and funding as it works toward a sustainable transportation model.

The organization says volunteers can help expand its capacity, while trained staff remain necessary for rides involving older adults who use wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen or other supportive equipment.

Silver Key says the goal is to continue providing transportation while developing a model that can keep pace with the region's growing older-adult population.

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