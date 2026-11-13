Sam Dunlap Wall honors the people who shaped Southeast Colorado Springs

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Under the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass, near Circle Drive and Fountain Boulevard, thousands of handmade tiles are telling the stories of the Southeast Colorado Springs community.

For six-year-old Hunter Pantoja, one small tile represents something close to home.

"I did this one cat right here," Pantoja said, pointing to his contribution.

When asked why he chose a cat, he had a simple answer: "Because I have a cat at my house."

His artwork is now part of something much bigger: the Sam Dunlap Wall of Inspiration, a five-year project honoring the people who helped shape the Southeast community.

The wall is named after Sam Dunlap, also known as "Uncle Bud," who dedicated his life to service and leadership in the area.

“He was a coach, mentor, somebody who really developed the community," said Brittney Smith, a Concrete Couch artist.

Born in 1933, Dunlap became Southeast's first community liaison and later its first federal juvenile probation officer. He also co-founded Black Adults for Youth and was a member of the Brown Bombers, the city's first all-Black championship semi-professional baseball team.

Dunlap worked closely with schools and individuals throughout the community before his passing in 2019.

"Mr. Dunlap worked closely with many schools and individuals on the wall here," Smith said.

Dunlap is not the only community leader recognized. The wall also honors people like, “Delilah Armstrong. She was a big part of this wall as well. Coach T, so many people on this list that helped bring this to life. Catherine Young," Smith said.

The idea for the wall took years to develop, with help from nearby pastor Ben Anderson and Steve Wood, founder of Concrete Couch.

In 2021, students, artists and neighbors came together to turn the vision into reality.

"I would say close to 2,000 people have been a part of this, 2,000 or more," Smith said.

Completed in October, the wall has since caught the attention of people passing underneath the bypass.

For local resident Berry Young, the display is about recognizing the people who made a positive difference.

"It's not graffiti, it's not trashy, it's, it's, uh, giving shout out and homage to those who are not here and who've done positive things for the community. It's a good thing," Young said.

For the artists and community members behind the project, the wall is a reminder of what can happen when people come together.

"You don't need too much to create something so beautiful. You just need to come together as one," Smith said.

And for Hunter, he hopes the artwork leaves visitors with one simple feeling.

"Feel happy when they see it," he said.

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