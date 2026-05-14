Safe Streets COS launches in Colorado Springs with new school zone safety improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For some students in southeast Colorado Springs, getting home from school is the most stressful part of their day.

Lumen Robinson, a student at Atlas Prep, walks home several days a week and says crossing busy streets can feel dangerous.

"When I cross the street. I feel like my safety is on the line," said Robinson.

Robinson says drivers rarely stop, even when students are clearly visible.

"We cross over there and nobody stops for us ever, and it gets frustrating because they look at us, and they never really stop," said Robinson.

Sometimes students are left waiting and hoping cars will slow down.

"Run really fast, don't drop anything and if you do drop something, well, it's gone," said Robinson.

Now, the city is expanding school zones, adding flashing beacons and using mobile speed enforcement across Colorado Springs as part of a new citywide initiative called Safe Streets COS.



Watch News5's coverage of Safe Streets COS below:

Todd Frisbee, the city's traffic engineer, says the effort is widespread.

"We have implemented or will be implementing 22 new school zones around the entire city of Colorado Springs," said Frisbee.

The following schools are part of the 2025-2026 school zone plan:



Vista Ridge High School

Sierra High School

Cheyenne Mountain High School

Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy

Fox Meadow Middle School

Nikola Tesla Education Opportunity Center

Mann Middle School

Atlas Prep

Panorama Middle School

West Middle School

Palmer High School

Fremont Elementary



Parents in southeast Colorado Springs say those changes are needed. RJ Hockert, a parent at Panorama, says safety infrastructure near schools has been lacking.

"There doesn't seem like there's much in terms of the safety of the children as they're leaving schools," said Hockert.

The city says flashers at Sierra High School have been implemented and will be operational starting the 2026-27 school year. Installation of flashing signs at Panorama Middle School is set to be completed by the end of this summer.

At Sierra High School, students say speeding is something they see regularly.

"There's a lot of cars speeding like normally," said Tiffany Osorio, a Sierra student.

"We just wait for the cars to clear up to be honest," said Brualio Lamas, another Sierra student.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade says the overall goal is straightforward.

"We're not punishing residents for punishment's sake, we are trying to prevent death," said Mayor Mobolade.

For Robinson, the ask is simple, she just wants to feel safe walking home.

"Definitely stop lights, red lights, maybe more crossing guards because it's a school district," said Robinson.

Families in southeast Colorado Springs say they want drivers to slow down and keep kids safe.

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