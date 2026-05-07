Rotary Club's $6,000 donation brings free books to Queen Palmer Elementary in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Queen Palmer Elementary School in southeast Colorado Springs was one of six schools to receive free books through the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, a twice-yearly initiative made possible by viewer donations and community partnerships.

The school is a Title One school, which is a designation for schools that receive federal funding to support low-income students.

Students at Queen Palmer each got to pick out five books to take home, helping them build their own personal libraries.

A $6,000 donation from the Rotary Club of North Colorado Springs to the Scripps Howard Fund made the book giveaway possible.

"Having access to books when kids... are young makes a lot of difference in their success in not only reading but in cognitive skills," said Lloyd Nordhausen, a board member for administration at the Rotary Club of North Colorado Springs.

The club has a longstanding relationship with Queen Palmer.

"We have had a long relationship with Queen Palmer. It's a school that we felt needed some adult assistance, volunteer assistance, and our club has been doing an after school program on Tuesdays," said Nordhausen.

Nordhausen said seeing the students' excitement made the day especially meaningful.

"It's fun to be with the kids. As a matter of fact, I saw some of the same kids I saw in after school activities and said hi to them. So, what I like about it is I see the enthusiasm in them and picking up the books," said Nordhausen.

Ross White, VP and General Manager of KOAA News 5, spoke to the broader impact of the campaign.

"Every $6 is putting one book in one child's hands at no cost, but what it means for the community, is it's really breaking the curve. What kids are learning up to the thirrd grade, they are learning to read. Everything they're after, they're really reading to learn and so, we believe getting... books in kids' hands early and often and helping them build that home library is going to make a lifetime of difference for them. So, I'm very grateful... and thank you for the support," said White.

For the students at Queen Palmer, the day was one to remember.

"We can just read it over the summer. And it helps you grow smarter," said fourth-grader Jenny Finch.

"It's just like one of the best days of the year ever," said student Razielia Osteen.

For five-year-old Belana Baughman, the books meant something even deeper. Her mother, Jessica Baughman, said Belana once struggled to be understood, and stayed quiet rather than risk her words coming out wrong.

"I can never understand what she was saying and then I realized other people couldn't understand what she was saying," said Jessica.

To the point where it affected her experience in school.

"She was nervous to make friends," said Jessica.

At Queen Palmer, Belana was given the chance to choose her own books. One of them, 'The Little Engine That Could', left a lasting impression.

"She watched him build his confidence," said Jessica.

The story of a little engine that refused to give up now mirrors Belana's own.

"Now everywhere we go, 'Hi, I'm Belana, nice to meet you,' she's just so happy to talk," said Jessica.

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KOAA News5

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