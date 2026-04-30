Rising gas prices hit Colorado Springs drivers hard as costs near $5 a gallon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Rising gas prices are hitting drivers' wallets again, with some of the highest costs seen in months.

At one station on South Circle Drive, regular gas is about $3.99 a gallon. Just across the street at Maverik, it jumps to around $4.17, a nearly 20-cent difference that is driving customers to choose one station over another.

"Definitely the favorite, one of the favorite gas stations to come to," said Gothie Barksdale.

According to gasbuddy.com, the South Circle Drive station is the cheapest in southeast Colorado Springs. A look at what drivers are pumping there tells the story, $7 for almost two gallons, $20 for five gallons, and $45 for 11 gallons.

Barksdale said the financial impact was immediate.

"Immediately the day of the Iran war," said Barksdale.

When asked whether the war is a factor in rising prices, Inez Turian said she believes it is playing a significant role.

"I think it has a huge play in it, yeah we kind of knew things were going to go (up), but I think this is going to be extreme," said Turian.

For Barksdale, the price increases have taken a serious toll on his budget.

"It really took a dip in my budget and when we went from $15 to $20 to $40, you know, it's almost $100 to $120 now," said Barksdale.

Turian said even smaller fill-ups are adding up fast.

"I'm just doing $20 at a time it's not full, you know, $50 to fill up a little Kia Soul so that's unheard of," said Turian.

Donald Kemp said the higher costs have forced him to make difficult choices.

"You got to waste gas to go get cheaper gas, when it's already right here," said Kemp.

The financial strain has gone beyond transportation for some.

"It's taken away from my stomach to put it into the tank, but you know I got to get around," said Kemp.

Still, drivers are finding ways to cope. Barksdale offered one piece of advice for stretching a tank.

"Learn how far does a gallon tank take you," said Barksdale.

Kemp suggested a simple savings strategy.

"I would say at least put $2 to $3 away every day and put it in the piggy bank just in case," said Kemp.

Many drivers say they are bracing for higher costs and waiting to see if prices will drop.

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