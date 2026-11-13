Project Primestone moves forward after Colorado Springs Planning Commission denies appeal

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A proposed technology testing campus near Harrison High School is moving forward after the Colorado Springs Planning Commission voted 6-2 to deny an appeal challenging the project's approval.

Project Primestone has drawn concerns from nearby residents and opponents over its potential noise, electricity consumption and proximity to students and youth sports fields. But developers say the project is a research and testing facility, not a traditional data center.

The proposal calls for two buildings, each measuring about 110,000 square feet, where pre-production computer chips and equipment will be tested before going to market.

Mike Coleman, chief technology officer for Emergent, said the equipment will only be on-site while undergoing testing.

"The equipment on the floor is product under test, and it leaves when the test is done," Coleman said.

Opponents question whether Project Primestone is a data center

That distinction became a central point of debate during the commission hearing.

Opponents pointed to utility records and projected power use, arguing that the facility could function much like a large data center despite the developer's description.

They also raised concerns about noise studies, cooling equipment and potential impacts on students at nearby schools.

"I definitely think it's a data center. I think there was that conflict. It's really similar to a data center," said project opponent Kyle McGuffey.

Ted Brassfield, another opponent, said the facility would operate in a data center-like environment.

"They're testing these GPUs in a data center-like environment, which means it has all of the downsides of a data center," Brassfield said.

Some opponents also questioned why the project was approved under the city's existing development rules rather than being reviewed under newer standards being discussed for large data center developments.

Developer points to cooling system, jobs and economic benefits

Project developers pushed back on the comparisons to traditional data centers.

They said the facility will use a closed-loop cooling system, have four emergency generators and will not provide computing services to outside customers.

Supporters argued the development could bring jobs, generate tax revenue and attract additional business to Colorado Springs.

"Supporting businesses, industry, and manufacturing is the only way we're going to be able to generate sufficient revenue to keep this city growing," said project supporter Brett Lacey.

Planning commissioners split over appeal

The commission was also divided over whether the project's approval should stand.

Commissioners Jennifer Cecil and Amanda Gigiano voted to grant the appeal.

Cecil questioned whether Project Primestone aligns with the city's Southeast Strong plan and its goals for reducing pollution.

Gigiano raised concerns about low-frequency noise and the city's regulations for large power users.

The other six commissioners voted to deny the appeal, saying their decision had to be based on the city's existing code and the development's approval record.

The final vote was 6-2 to deny the appeal, leaving the project's development plan approval in place.

What's next for Project Primestone?

Opponents have pointed to Colorado Springs City Council as the next step in their effort to challenge the project.

For now, the Planning Commission's decision leaves the development plan approval intact as debate continues over the project's classification, potential impacts and compatibility with the surrounding area.

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