COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For residents in Southeast Colorado Springs, getting from point A to point B can be a challenge without reliable transportation.

Now, a new transportation option is rolling into the community.

PikeRide, a local nonprofit electric bike-share organization, has expanded its service into Southeast Colorado Springs after more than three years of planning. The expansion is aimed at making transportation more affordable and accessible for residents.

Watch Michelle Reyes' video report below:

PikeRide expands electric bike share service into Southeast Colorado Springs

Dominic Saiz, who lives in the area, said he's seen PikeRide bikes around Colorado Springs before and believes bringing them into Southeast could make a difference for the community.

"I honestly think it's pretty cool, and it's really convenient," Saiz said.

He said the bikes could offer another option for people who don't have access to a vehicle or need an alternative to public transportation.

"Just in case somebody just doesn't have a car. I mean, everything that we have at our disposal now is to help us for the future," Saiz said.

PikeRide Executive Director Tara McCarthy said the organization heard directly from Southeast residents about the need for additional transportation options.

"We have heard a lot from Southeast residents about a lack of transportation options in their community, which is the exact reason why we extended our service here," McCarthy said.

The expansion was made possible through state grant funding, with five stations installed over the course of two weeks. The service area officially opened Oct. 23.

The initial locations were selected to connect residential neighborhoods with essential destinations. Five stations with bikes are currently available, including locations near Chelton Road and Verde Drive, the Family Success Center, Winnipeg Drive and Airport Road and Boggs Place and Preuss Road near Adams Park.

Additional parking-only stations are also available near Sierra High School, the Armed Forces Southeast YMCA and the Walmart neighborhood on South Academy. Those locations will receive bikes as additional equipment becomes available through the grant.

A transportation option for the community

For Saiz, the expansion represents more than another way to get around. He said the bikes could also offer environmental and health benefits while helping residents save on transportation costs.

"Whoever invented these, they're doing Americans a favor because gas is just too expensive right now," Saiz said.

He added that he hopes more transportation options like PikeRide continue to grow throughout the community.

"I have a feeling that it's only going to get bigger and bigger with gas prices, so any way that we could avoid that, but not only avoid that, but to grow as a community," Saiz said.

McCarthy said PikeRide is also intended to complement existing public transportation services, including Mountain Metro buses.

"We, as a part of the public transportation system here, bike ride is a first and last-mile solution to folks that may be using Mountain Metro bus services," McCarthy said.

She said the goal is to help residents reach everyday destinations including work, school, job interviews and medical appointments.

"PikeRide really believes that everyone should have the right and the dignity of transportation," McCarthy said.

How to use a PikeRide bike

Getting started requires downloading the PikeRide smartphone app and creating an account. Riders can then locate available bikes, scan the QR code near the handlebars and begin their trip.

The pay-as-you-go rate is $1 to unlock a bike, followed by 25 cents per minute.

PikeRide also offers monthly and annual memberships, which include up to 90 minutes of ride time per day. An annual membership costs $165.

“We also have two affordability programs for folks who are of low income or no income, so folks can apply for those programs for subsidized membership through our website,” McCarthy said.

Qualifying riders can access a subsidized annual membership for $20 through one of the organization's affordability programs.

Once a ride is complete, riders must return the bike to an approved parking location within the service area, lock it and submit a photo through the app to end their trip.

Riders must be at least 16 years old to use the bikes.

More expansion planned

McCarthy said PikeRide has already seen early interest in the Southeast expansion, receiving an application for its affordability program within 24 hours of installing the stations. Since opening the service area, the organization has recorded at least one ride per day.

The project was developed with input from community partners, including the Rise Southeast Coalition, the Thrive Network Family Success Center through Pikes Peak United Way and the Colorado Springs Planning Department, which helped develop the Southeast Strong plan.

PikeRide plans to continue expanding its Southeast service area over the next couple of years.

For Saiz, having more transportation options available is a positive step toward helping neighbors get where they need to go.

"If we keep doing this as a community, it's only going to work out for the best," he said.

For more information about bike locations, pricing and discounted membership opportunities, visit pikeride.org.

KOAA News5