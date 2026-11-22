SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As grocery prices continue to put pressure on household budgets, Operation Homefront is helping hundreds of military families in the Colorado Springs area prepare for the holidays.

The nonprofit hosted its annual Holiday Meals for Military event Saturday, November 21, at the Walmart on Venetucci Boulevard in Fountain.

This year, 600 pre-registered military families received grocery essentials, pantry items and a $50 Walmart gift card to help with holiday expenses.

The event, now in its fifth year at the Fountain Walmart location, brought together local businesses, community organizations and volunteers to support military families.

Bridgette Sanchez, program manager with Operation Homefront, said the organization increased the number of families served this year after recognizing the growing need.

“When you move to a new community, when you come to a new station, it's hard,” Sanchez said. “We're seeing it a lot where food's expensive these days, and we want them to know their community is here. We support them.”

According to Operation Homefront, more than 28% of military and veteran families experience some level of food insecurity, compared with approximately 14% of U.S. households overall.

The distribution included pantry-saving kits with items such as spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and other staples designed to help families prepare meals beyond Thanksgiving.

Nick Reidy, a representative with L3Harris, said the food packages were designed to provide families with multiple meals.

“There's supposed to be two meals' worth of food in each of those,” Reidy said. “And then the bags have breakfast foods. There's oatmeal and cereal and syrups and applesauce.”

The support also extended beyond groceries.

Local partners including Swire Coca-Cola and Mission provided additional items, while volunteers with the Air Force Spirit Program helped connect families with information about financial, tax and credit-related resources.

Swire Coca-Cola representative Wes McCoy said the company was participating in the Colorado Springs event for the third year.

“One of the things that we like to do as a corporation is help the places that are in need,” McCoy said. “Operation Homefront is probably one of the best ones we've been involved with.”

Younger volunteers also participated. Members of the National Charity League helped distribute games and activities for families to enjoy together.

Sophia Graham, a member of the organization, said volunteering was an opportunity to give back to those who have served the community and country.

“Our purpose is just to kind of give back to the community and just help those who have helped us for a long time,” Graham said.

For the families receiving assistance, the support can mean more than groceries.

Angel King, a military spouse, said she was especially thankful.

“Honestly, everything, and my husband's home this year. He wasn't home last year,” King said.

She said assistance from organizations like Operation Homefront also helps families redirect money they would otherwise spend on groceries toward savings or upcoming holiday expenses.

For U.S. Army service member Reginald Seaberry, the event was another reminder that military families have a community supporting them when they return home.

“Because when I'm over there fighting for our country, I come back and they have my back. I have their back over there,” Seaberry said.

Operation Homefront has served military and veteran families for more than 20 years. Families can find information about its programs, upcoming events and additional assistance at operationhomefront.org.

KOAA News5