New Colorado bill aims to expand affordable homeownership programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new bill at the state Capitol aims to make homeownership more affordable for Coloradans, but what that could mean in Southeast Colorado Springs is still a big question.

Senate Bill 26-040, the Affordable Home Ownership Program, is working its way through the state legislature to expand who qualifies for affordable homeownership programs.

In Southeast Colorado Springs, rising costs are pushing homeownership out of reach for many. Shar Landis used to own a home in Michigan before moving to Colorado.

"A whole lot cheaper," said Landis.

She currently rents in the Southeast and is looking to own a home before her lease ends next year.

"You used to be able to get a house for maybe $12,000, $13,000 and be decent, but it's went way up," said Landis. "People get out and they don't know what to look for. They don't know what price range, nothing. I've looked at one that I really fell in love with, but it was $400,000, and I'm like, no."

The bill keeps a key affordability goal, ensuring housing costs should stay around 35% of a household’s income, but it adds flexibility.

If a home sits unsold for at least six months, the state can adjust price limits or income rules, making it easier for those homes to sell and for projects to move forward.

"I'd hate to see somebody put their house up and two years later, they're still waiting to get rid of it. So, if they can get help. I'd say go for it," said Landis.

The bill also raises limits in a separate land banking program, allowing homes to be sold to buyers making up to 120% of the area median income, up from 100% before.

Supporters say those changes give developers and local communities more flexibility, including the option to use local affordability rules instead of state ones in some cases.

The bill would also allow some homes built through the program to be rented in certain cases, adding more flexibility while still prioritizing homeownership.

But even with those changes, affordability remains a challenge, especially for seniors in the area. Jayme Holligan is the director of volunteer events and community engagement at Silver Key.

"A lot of them were living in residential homes… the landlords were hiking up the price of housing. They couldn’t afford it," said Holligan.

To help fill the gap, organizations like Silver Key are continuing to build affordable housing options.

"We have 50 units and 13 of them are exclusively for veterans," said Holligan.

They also operate another property with 36 units.

"We’re in the process of building hopefully another affordable housing community," said Holligan.

While that project is still in development, there’s hope this bill could make a difference.

"I definitely am optimistic about the bill’s passing. I mean, it’s a community initiative," said Holligan.

"I think they don’t have enough programs for people who want to buy," added Landis.

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