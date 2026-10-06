SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to southeast Colorado Springs, bringing more than $68 million in investment, 123 new jobs and average annual wages of more than $90,000 according to Sam Arnold, the city economic development specialist.

Accu-Precision, a Littleton-based company, plans to build a roughly 110,000-square-foot facility near Aerospace Boulevard, Drennan Road and Marksheffel Road. Company representatives, local elected officials and members of the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation gathered downtown Tuesday for the official announcement.

WATCH: New $68M aerospace manufacturing facility planned near southeast Colorado Springs, bringing over 100 jobs

New $68M aerospace manufacturing facility planned near southeast Colorado Springs, bringing over 100 jobs

"We want companies to know that El Paso County is a place where they can invest, grow, and build for the future," Senior Economic Development Analyst Sara Lobato said.

The company manufactures precision parts and assemblies for aerospace and industrial customers. Jobs will include manufacturing technicians, operators, engineers and supervisors.

"For us it means taking raw billets of steel and material and turning them into parts and assemblies that will be used for our customers," Michael McCue, president of Accu-Precision, said.

Company leaders said the location puts them close to the airport, Peterson Space Force Base and Fort Carson, which could help them recruit veterans and other workers.

"A lot of our positions need folks who are disciplined, will follow procedures, and will follow processes," McCue said.

For people who work and live nearby, it was the first time they had heard about the project.

"They're going to pay more and so we get better-paying jobs here. People can afford more housing. They can spend more money in the community and right, that's what it's all about," Sylvia Dorn said.

The state approved up to $1.7 million in performance-based tax credits, tied to the company meeting its job and salary commitments. Accu-Precision's expansion is also expected to qualify for El Paso County's 1.23% manufacturing sales and use tax exemption on capitalized manufacturing machinery.

Councilmember David Leinweber supports the project.

"As we bring more high paying jobs into our community, it's going to be distributed through our local economy through mom-and-pop retailers and other organizations," Leinweber said.

The company said it expects to begin hiring as early as next summer, with the facility expected to be operational in spring 2028.

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