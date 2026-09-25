Joyce Salazar recognized for nearly a decade of southeast side work

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Joyce Salazar has spent nearly a decade working to make sure people on Colorado Springs' southeast side are seen, heard, and valued, and now the city is recognizing her for it.

The Colorado Springs City Council launched its Community Recognition program this summer, allowing each council member to honor someone from the community. Salazar, who leads RISE Southeast, was selected this month.

"I saw people who needed opportunity. The greatest need was for us to be able to be seen and heard and valued," Salazar said.

Her work spans public health, education, youth programming, and community organizing. One of her most visible efforts is Panorama Park, where residents helped shape what the renovated space would become. The project started with an initial budget of $380,000.

"When we did the ribbon cutting for the renovation of the park, the budget was $8.5 million because of all of the investment of our partners because of the community engagement," Salazar said.

Salazar also helped push the Southeast Strong Community Plan across the finish line this July — a plan more than eight years in the making.

"I made a commitment to this community a long time ago that I would be their voice in the rooms that I was in and I'd bring them alongside me and that I did," Salazar said.

Her commitment to the next generation is reflected in the Youth Advisory Council, whose members advocated for improvements along the Sand Creek Trail.

"They advocated for benches and lighting on the trail," Salazar said.

That effort began in 2020 and was accomplished in March.

"They are the ones that are going to take the vision of what they want their community, their neighborhoods to be like," Salazar said.

Council President Pro Tem Brian Risley said he witnessed her leadership firsthand.

"Sort of behind the scenes how she leads and how she, has been able to be so successful in, in her work," Risley said.

Risley said that dedication is what made Salazar stand out when he was choosing someone to recognize.

"She's not in it for the the glory or for the the notoriety," Risley said.

Emily Tamayo of RISE Southeast said that quality defines Salazar's approach.

"She wants people who have thought of themselves as voiceless to sit at the table and think about the future of their children and grandchildren," Tamayo said.

Salazar said she hopes the work continues long after this recognition.

"My goal is to build a pathway for them to have opportunities," Salazar said. "We're waiting for you. You are the change."

KOAA News5