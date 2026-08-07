Indoor farm in southeast Colorado Springs needs volunteers to feed hundreds of students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Aquapod, operated through Solid Rock Community Development Center, has been open since October and uses an aquaponics system.

“It’s its own ecosystem. It’s a process called aquaponics to grow mainly greens,” said Daniel Zimmerman, who manages the Aquapod system.

Unlike a traditional farm, the Aquapod combines fish, plants and water in a closed-loop system.

About 400 tilapia live in the fish tanks. The nutrients produced by the fish are processed through the system and used to help the plants grow. The water is then recycled through the tanks and growing beds.

From the Aquapod to the community

The produce grown at the Aquapod is donated to several local organizations, including Solid Rock Food Center, Food to Power and Sunnyside Market at the Family Success Center.

Zimmerman said the goal is to get fresh food to people in the community as quickly as possible.

“The sooner people can get it on their plates, the more nutritional value it has,” he said.

The Aquapod is also preparing to provide butterhead lettuce to Harrison School District 2 schools.

Zimmerman said the operation can produce about 700 heads of lettuce each week, with new plants going into the system as others are harvested.

“We’re going to have successions every week. So 700 come out, 700 go back in,” he said.

Volunteers needed

Keeping that production going takes more than just plants and fish.

The Aquapod currently has four volunteers but is looking for closer to 10. Volunteers ages 10 and older can help with tasks including seeding, transplanting and harvesting.

“We’re doing about 700 heads every seeding. So we need people to seed 700 heads, then we need people to transplant 700 heads, and then we need people to harvest 700 heads,” said Zimmerman.

Volunteers can sign up for Saturday shifts, either from 8 to 10 a.m. or 10 a.m. to noon.

Zimmerman said the work is designed to be accessible, even for people who have never worked on a farm before.

“This is 101, no weeds,” he said. “They can just come in here and learn more about the plants and how we manage them.”

Volunteers are asked to bring closed-toe shoes.

A hands-on way to give back

Deborah Anderson has volunteered at the Aquapod for about a year. She said one of the things she enjoys most is knowing the food grown there is helping people nearby.

“I’m glad to be here and provide fresh food to the community,” said Anderson.

During a recent harvest, Anderson showed how volunteers can remove larger leaves while allowing smaller ones to continue growing.

She said volunteering is about more than simply helping with the plants.

“It’s so important to help your neighbors and to help your community because we are all one situation away from needing resources and relying on others,” said Anderson.

For Anderson, seeing the food go from the greenhouse into the community makes the work especially meaningful.

“People don’t know that this is going out to the community for free,” she said.

The Aquapod operates year-round and relies on volunteers to help keep its production moving.

For information about volunteering and available Saturday shifts, visit the Aquapod through Solid Rock Community Development Center. A signup link is also available here.

___

KOAA News5

Contact Michelle Reyes Have a story on the Southeast Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 Southeast Side reporter, Michelle Reyes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

D20 board president resigns ahead of school year as family moves out of state Academy District 20 School Board President Amy Shandy announced her resignation during the board's meeting Thursday, saying she is moving out of state after her husband accepted a new job. D20 board president resigns ahead of school year as family moves out of state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.