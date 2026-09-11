'If you give a child a book' campaign ends today, inspiring young readers in Southern Colorado

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Today is the last day of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, a program that gives 5 free books to Southern Colorado students who attend low-income schools.

Research shows that in some low-income families, there is only one book for every 300 kids — and that children who grow up in homes with more books achieve higher levels of academic success. The goal of the campaign is for each student in participating schools to receive 10 books each year.

At Queen Palmer Elementary, students are taking on a big reading goal: 40 books before the end of the school year. The Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is helping them get there.

Third grade teacher Elissa Brost runs the Battle of the Books club at the school.

"We're challenging our 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students all to read 13 of the 40 books," Brost said.

She said her goal is simple.

"Keep the love of reading alive for my students," Brost said.

For many students, their first memories of books came through the campaign. Fifth grader Veda Zapp remembers receiving books in first grade.

"I just got super excited because I didn't have like a lot of books at home," Zapp said.

Fourth grader Henry Joseph Martin recalls his earliest memory of the campaign.

"Was when in kindergarten and I walked straight to the, I think it was like the picture book section and I looked for books that either had animals, dinosaurs or dragons in them," Martin said.

Third grader Kenzee Christiansen said the books have made a difference in the classroom.

"I like it because it helps me pick up my grade and it helps me read better," Christiansen said.

The students say they each have their own reasons for loving to read. For Martin, it's the suspense.

"Finding out what happens next in the story, like when it comes to a cliffhanger," Martin said.

For Christiansen, reading offers a sense of calm.

"It's so calming and smoothing whenever you're at home," Christiansen said.

During the campaign, students get to pick 5 free books of their choice, something Brost said makes a real difference.

"Allowing students to choose what they read, to sit and enjoy what they read, that time and text actually does improve test scores and fluency, and all of those other skills," Brost said.

Year after year, the books have grown with the students. Zapp said she now has about 25 books at home and has set an ambitious goal for the Battle of the Books.

"My goal is to read at least 30 of the books by the end of the year," Zapp said.

Christiansen said her goal is to read 12 or 13 of the books, while Martin is also working toward the club's challenge.

The students had a message for those behind the campaign.

"Thank you for helping us get books to learn and help us read out big words," Christiansen said.

"Thank you for helping us get books to build our collections," Zapp said.

"Thank you for all the help with giving children books for free. Thank you for paying for them. Just thank you for everything," Martin said.

KOAA News5