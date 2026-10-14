Harrison School District 2 to announce proposed changes to several schools for 2027-28 school year.

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — News 5 received a tip that sources say Harrison School District 2 plans to make changes to several elementary schools like Turman, Bricker, and Oak Creek, potentially taking on new purposes next school year.

We’ve been looking into the potential changes since receiving a tip. We called the district last week but did not get a response. After following up by email this week, the district confirmed it plans to announce changes to several schools Wednesday evening.

For parents like Carah Bacus, whose daughter just started second grade at Turman, the news could mean another adjustment for her family.

"I'm actually quite shocked because I didn't know about that." Bacus said.

Bacus said Turman's close location has made the transition to a new school easier for her family.

"What will happen to my kid, and options? When it's gonna start?" Bacus said.

The district will announce its proposed plans to parents and students Wednesday. I've requested an interview with Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel to get more answers about what the changes could mean for students and families.

KOAA News5