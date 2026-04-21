From playoffs to profit: How Nuggets run is driving a surge in sports card collecting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the Denver Nuggets push through the playoffs, excitement is building across Colorado not just among fans, but among collectors.

Inside The Shoppe Sports Cards and Collectables, that buzz is easy to see. Packs are being opened, cards flipped and conversations centered around one thing, performance.

Because in this hobby, what happens on the court can quickly impact what happens in a collection.

So how does it all work?

Co-owner Aaron Hernandez says sports cards are part collectible, part history and part investment.

“Every year they make a set of cards… new rookies come into the league, players get traded, it kind of documents all of it,” said Hernandez.

Collectors buy packs or individual cards, hoping to land something valuable. Value often comes down to the three following things:



Performance – how well a player is doing

– how well a player is doing Rarity – how many copies of a card exist

– how many copies of a card exist Condition – how well the card is preserved



That’s where the stakes come in.

A card of Nikola Jokić, one of the biggest names in Denver right now, might sell for around $250 as-is. But if it’s graded in near-perfect condition, Hernandez says it could jump to $500 or more.

“They rise and fall in value as the seasons go,” he said.

During the playoffs, that movement can happen fast.

Big moments, bigger numbers

The sports card market has seen major swings in recent years. Hernandez points to a well-known example, a high-grade rookie card of Michael Jordan that sold for $850,000 during the pandemic.

Even today, that same card still holds a value in the hundreds of thousands.

Part of that comes down to rarity. Some cards are produced in extremely limited numbers, sometimes just 10 copies, or even a single one-of-a-kind version.

“The lower the number, the more valuable the card tends to be,” explained Hernandez.

How collectors get started

For many, collecting starts with a simple interest in sports. Dave Hammond says that’s exactly how he got into it.

“I like sports… that’s really what got me into collecting,” he said.

Even though he mainly collects hockey, he still follows trends across all sports, especially during big moments like the playoffs.

“If better players are having good seasons, their cards are worth more,” said Hammond.

For longtime collector John Williams, the hobby has changed over the years, but the excitement hasn’t.

“Back in my day, we didn’t collect cards to keep them,” he said. “Now… there’s a lot more value in them.”

Still, the thrill of opening a pack and not knowing what’s inside remains the same.

“There’s a possibility… but it’s very rare,” said Williams.

Why now is the perfect time to jump in

With the Denver Nuggets in the playoff spotlight, interest in basketball cards is surging, bringing in both seasoned collectors and newcomers. Hernandez says whether you’re in it for the investment or just the fun, there’s one simple rule to follow.

“Buy what you love… it’s your team, it’s your heart,” said Hernandez.

In a season where every game matters, that might be the best return of all.

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