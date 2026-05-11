Free basketball league in southeast Colorado Springs gives kids more than just a game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For many elementary school students in southeast Colorado Springs, the Springs Hoopster League is about much more than basketball.

The free league, created by Hillside Connection in partnership with Colorado Springs School District 11, gives more than 100 students across eight elementary schools the chance to play competitive basketball, many for the very first time.

But organizers say the program is really about building confidence, relationships and community.

“Basketball is a tool,” said Terrell Brown, founder and president of Hillside Connection. “A tool to a new life, a tool to new friendship, a tool to community, a tool to learn real values that can be transferable no matter where you go in life.”

Brown grew up on the south side of Colorado Springs and says basketball shaped much of his childhood.

“I grew up in southeast Colorado Springs,” said Brown. “Any place that had a hardwood floor, a concrete slab, I was there.”

He credits mentors and community leaders for helping make sports accessible when he was growing up.

“I was blessed with a lot of good mentorship,” said Brown. “We had a lot of people in our community who was really doing it out of the pureness of their heart, just helping kids.”

That experience inspired him to create opportunities for today’s students, especially as youth sports have become increasingly expensive.

“In today’s generation it’s this pay-to-play,” said Brown. “If you don’t have X, Y and Z dollars, no, I can’t let you in the gym.”

The Springs Hoopster League started in District 2 and expanded into District 11, where the program is now in its second year. Brown said the league has already grown from five schools to eight schools.

“Roughly about 105-ish kids participated this season," said Brown.

The program includes the following for free to families:



practices twice a wee

certified officials

trained coaches

uniforms

support from community sponsors

“This is something that parents usually have to pay $300 or $400 for just one kid’s registration,” said Brown. “And we’re bringing it to the heart of the community accessible.”

Parents say removing those financial barriers has opened doors for many families.

“Thank God that we have Hillside Connection to be able to bring this free basketball to the schools that need it,” said Patrick, a parent supporting Roosevelt Charter Academy during championship weekend.

“A lot of our kids are in underserved communities, and we don’t have a lot of money to shell out for some of these expensive basketball tournaments,” he added.

For many students, the league is their first organized sports experience.

“Everybody raise your hand if it’s your first time playing,” said Patrick while standing with the team. “Over half the team.”

Students say they’re learning more than just basketball fundamentals.

“It means like learning new stuff,” said Xavier Andrade, a fifth grader at Adams Elementary. “Like how to communicate and basically make new friends.”

“Basketball to me means, like, have fun and enjoy,” said Jayden, a fourth grader at Queen Palmer Elementary.

Jayden's teammate, Savion Walker, added, “You gotta practice hard and then you could just have fun.”

Brown says the lessons he hopes students carry with them have little to do with the scoreboard.

“People care about you outside of just your household,” said Brown. “Don’t use sport as a life goal. Use it as a tool to develop different characteristics and skill sets that can prepare you in life.”

He says one of the biggest goals is helping students build resilience and confidence, no matter their circumstances.

“There’s no excuse why you can’t be a good student,” said Brown. “No matter what they’re going through… I want these kids to have that resilient spirit.”

As the program continues to grow, Brown says the vision is bigger than basketball.

“What does it look like getting kids away from these darn cell phones and video games for a two-day tournament?” said Brown. “Let’s meet at Memorial Park for a city tournament. Let’s make it a vibe.”

While the final scores may eventually fade, Brown hopes the feeling of belonging lasts much longer.

“I hope they could look back at that years from now,” he said.

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