SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For Christine Esquibel, a retired Army veteran who has called Fountain home since 1994, the changes reflect how much the community has grown.

"I've seen us have nothing but Safeway and a couple of fast food restaurants," Esquibel said.

Today, residents have more options, including King Soopers, which opened in 2025. And additional businesses are expected to bring even more shopping opportunities to the area.

Just west of King Soopers, along Highway 85/87 near Mesa Ridge Parkway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill and Tractor Supply Co. are all expected to open by the end of 2027.

The businesses are part of a development by Evergreen Devco, which has been working with the city on the next phase of the Mesa Ridge commercial area.

Wade Broadhead, planning director for the city of Fountain, says commercial development plays an important role in supporting the community.

"Commercial businesses really add the value to the city and add to our services and what we can provide our citizens," Broadhead said.

For years, residents have traveled to Colorado Springs and Pueblo to shop for certain products and services. Broadhead says having more businesses locally could help keep some of that spending within Fountain.

"They have to go to Colorado Springs or Pueblo or other places to go shopping, and so now they'll be able to spend a little bit more of their money here," Broadhead said.

That spending contributes to the city's sales tax revenue, which helps fund public services, including police and fire protection, as well as road improvements.

The development is also expected to create jobs, including management and entry-level positions.

More businesses on the way

The Mesa Ridge development isn't the only project bringing additional businesses to Fountain.

A second Dutch Bros location is also in the works along Camden Boulevard. Broadhead says the existing location has seen significant demand, creating the need for another location.

The city is also hearing from residents who want more dining options, particularly sit-down restaurants.

Broadhead says those requests are being heard, “we've heard people and the developers have heard people, and so we're trying to work on developing the next kind of open lots along this road.” Said Broadhead, although the city does not directly select which businesses move into privately owned developments.

Instead, the city works to facilitate development while private property owners and developers make decisions based largely on market demand.

As more businesses move into Fountain, increased traffic is another consideration.

Broadhead says the city has identified the need for improved pedestrian safety along Mesa Ridge Parkway, including exploring a potential pedestrian walkway over the busy roadway.

The city is also working on extending Healy Drive south to provide another route into the shopping center.

The improvements are part of a public-private partnership, with the city and developers contributing toward infrastructure needs.

For Tony Love, who has lived in Fountain for about five years, the addition of more stores means greater convenience.

"It's a lot easier. All these little places around here, it's nice," Love said.

Love says having multiple grocery options is helpful when one store runs out of certain items.

Esquibel, meanwhile, says the changes have made her proud to see how far the community has come.

And when the new retailers finally open, Esquibel already knows where she'll be.

"I'll be first in line enjoying my Goodwill and my Sprouts," she said.

KOAA News5