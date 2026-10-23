El Paso County Expands Voting Access in Southeast Colorado Springs

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Southeast Colorado Springs has historically recorded the lowest voter turnout in El Paso County, and some residents say finding convenient voting options can be a challenge.

As of Oct. 21, just 9.79% of the 46,184 registered voters in City Council District 4 had cast a ballot, compared with 15.27% countywide.

Judy Thorbahn, who has lived in southeast Colorado Springs for more than 40 years, says voting has always been a priority. But this election, finding a convenient place to drop off her ballot proved difficult.

“I'm a regular voter. I vote, president, city,” Thorbahn said.

Thorbahn initially went to the Sand Creek Library, expecting to find a ballot drop box.

“I went to the Sand Creek library and there was no Dropbox and then I went inside and she said, no, we don't do that here,” she said.

Unsure of the correct drop-off location and not wanting to drive farther, Thorbahn went a different route

“I just went ahead and mailed it in because I wasn't sure about the address,” she said.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker says the county is working to make voting more accessible, including in southeast Colorado Springs.

“We're gonna have a total of 41 voter service polling centers open, VSPCs, which are in-person vote centers, and that is the most we have had in El Paso County for any election ever,” Schleiker said.

Five voter service and polling centers serve southeast Colorado Springs, offering residents additional options to cast their ballots in person.

The locations are:

Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk's Office): 5650 Industrial Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

5650 Industrial Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80916 Deerfield Hills Community Center: 4290 Deerfield Hills Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

4290 Deerfield Hills Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80916 Family Success Center — Pikes Peak United Way: 1520 Verde Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

1520 Verde Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Sand Creek Library — Pikes Peak Library District: 1821 S. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

1821 S. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80916 Victory World Outreach: 3150 S. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

3150 S. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80916 For the full list click here.

Schleiker said the five centers account for 12% of the county's 41 locations. Additional centers nearby include locations at Fort Carson, the Zalman Center at Harrison High School and Redemption Hill Church.

“I am grateful I wasn't aware that they had voting centers,” Thorbahn said.

Although District 4 has historically had the county's lowest voter turnout, Schleiker said he has seen encouraging signs of increased engagement in southeast Colorado Springs.

“During the primary every single precinct in the southeast and theres 29 of em where they went higher in voter turnout in the primary than the last one and I anticipate the same thing because I see a lot of engagement down there southeast strong,” Schleiker said.

The county hopes expanded access and additional voting locations will help more residents participate in the election.

In addition to in-person voting, the centers will offer replacement ballots and accessibility assistance.

Schleiker said language assistance is also available at every voter service and polling center.

“Every one of my VSPC centers has a tool called ‘Pocketalk’ and we can translate up to 76 different languages,” Schleiker said.

The centers will open in phases. Twenty-one locations are scheduled to open Oct. 30, with the remaining centers opening Nov. 2. The county says staggering the openings helps match staffing and resources to when more voters are expected.

For Thorbahn, clearer information about voting locations and available services could make the process easier for residents across the southeast.

Her message to fellow voters is straightforward: make a plan and participate.

“Get out there and vote, send your ballot in, whatever it takes, but do your duty,” Thorbahn said.

KOAA News5