Dr. Wendy Birhanzel: Harrison D2 to close schools and expand K-8 campuses as enrollment continues to fall

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Harrison School District 2 is preparing for major school changes next fall, including the closure of Turman Elementary and the transition of Bricker and Oak Creek elementary students to K–8 campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel said the district spent years monitoring enrollment trends and initially expected student numbers to increase. However, those projections did not match what the district experienced.

“It was the state demographer, it was the demographer from the Department of Education, it was the national demographer who all projected that we would increase in enrollment,” Birhanzel said.

Instead, the district experienced a steady decline in student enrollment. District figures show enrollment fell from 12,410 students in 2025 to 11,444 in 2026.

Birhanzel said the district had been losing about 100 students annually, creating difficult financial decisions as it works to align resources with the number of students it serves.

Turman Elementary to Close as Enrollment Declines

Turman Elementary will close, with students split between Giberson Elementary and Soaring Eagles Elementary.

Birhanzel said Turman currently serves fewer than 150 students, making it difficult to provide the range of educational opportunities the district wants to offer.

“Turman Elementary is under 150 students. That is not a smart move to keep a school open because you can't offer a full-time art teacher,” Birhanzel said.

She also pointed to broader demographic changes, including rising living costs and declining birth rates, as factors contributing to lower enrollment.

The district estimates the changes could save $4 million to $5 million each year. Birhanzel said those savings could help prevent cuts to other district offerings, including athletics, transportation and Advanced Placement classes.

For families hoping the district would reconsider closing Turman, Birhanzel said the decision is final.

“Right now there is not a reconsideration option. This is a final,” she said.

Bricker and Oak Creek Students to Transition to K–8 Campuses

Students from Bricker Elementary and Panorama Middle School will come together as a K-8 campus at Panorama.

Oak Creek Elementary and Fox Meadow Middle School will come together as a K-8 campus at Fox Meadow beginning next fall.

District leaders say the transition is intended to help match school resources to enrollment while maintaining educational opportunities for students.

Birhanzel said Harrison School District 2 already operates four K–8 campuses.

“We have four K–8s right now, and so we want to offer our families tours of both what we have now and what it will look [like],” she said.

The district is also finalizing transportation routes for affected students.

Students who receive special education services or support as multilingual learners will continue receiving those services at their new schools, according to Birhanzel.

The superintendent also said the district's goal is to retain employees who want to continue working for the district.

“The goal is to not lay anyone off. The goal is to keep everyone a job if they wanna work here,” Birhanzel said.

What Will Happen to the School Buildings?

The buildings will remain closed for a year while the district explores potential future uses.

Birhanzel said the district hopes to find options that benefit the surrounding community and bring additional resources to the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

“Something that will uplift our community and add a resource back into our community that sometimes the Southeast might not have,” she said.

Changes Planned for Next Fall

The school changes are scheduled to take effect next fall. District leaders say they do not currently plan to close any additional schools, but they will continue monitoring enrollment and state funding.

For families affected by the changes, the district says it plans to provide information and support as students prepare to transition to their new campuses.

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