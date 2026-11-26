SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For many, Thanksgiving means gathering around a full table with family and friends. But for those facing food insecurity, financial hardships or spending the holiday alone, that tradition isn't always possible.

Across southern Colorado, community organizations and volunteers are working to change that by making sure everyone has a place at the table this Thanksgiving.

Thanks to donations from community members like Dawn Ouradnik, who contributed pies for the holiday meal, the Salvation Army will be able to provide more than 2,500 free Thanksgiving meals.

“I donate because I feel for people that have the need, the food need,” Ouradnik said.

Ron and Jackie also continued their annual tradition of donating pies and whipped cream.

“We do every year because we love to donate to the Salvation Army. We love to donate the pies and the whip cream,” they said.

Salvation Army Major Stephen Ball, the organization's El Paso County coordinator, says there's only one requirement for anyone wanting to attend its Thanksgiving dinner: "Be hungry".

The goal, he says, is to make sure anyone looking for a meal or a little fellowship feels welcome.

“It's free to all. Everybody can come,” Ball said.

The Salvation Army will serve meals at four locations across the region, with support from community volunteers and Fort Carson, which helped prepare hundreds of turkeys.

Locations include the Salvation Army's main campus on Yuma Street in Colorado Springs, the Fountain Valley Senior Center, Manitou Springs City Hall and Woodland Park Nazarene Church.

Other organizations are also stepping up to serve the community.

At the Marian House Kitchen in downtown Colorado Springs, more than 40 volunteers are preparing to serve over 300 free Thanksgiving meals. The menu includes turkey, dressing, potatoes and green salad.

Rochelle Schlortt, chief communications officer, says the holiday can be especially difficult for people who may not have family to celebrate with.

“For the people who come to us sometimes their lives are pretty hard, and it's a day that we can just really wrap our arms around them. We do that every day, but holidays are hard for people because they may not be in your family. So say a prayer for us,” Schlortt said.

Meals at the Marian House and Hanifen Center will be available Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Pueblo, organizers are also bringing back a community Thanksgiving dinner at City Hall. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jerry Carter with CSU Pueblo Dining Services says the dinner is meant for anyone who could use a place to go this holiday, not just those experiencing financial hardship.

“It's not just for the working poor. It's for people who may not have family, people who are veterans, people who may have just recently lost their home in the fires,” Carter said.

As Thanksgiving approaches, organizers say the message is simple: No one should have to spend the holiday without a meal or a welcoming place to gather.

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs

5745 Southmoor Drive, Fountain Valley Senior Center

606 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs City Hall

900 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park Nazarene Church

Catholic Charities – Marian House and Hanifen Center



Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 14 W. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs

Pueblo Community Thanksgiving Dinner



Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo, CO 81003

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