Colorado Springs Utilities explores nuclear power as part of long-term energy plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, the Utilities Board unanimously endorsed the utility's updated Sustainable Energy Plan, also known as its Electric Integrated Resource Plan.

“What we're seeking is just that agreement, that we're going to move forward and exploring that resource as an option.” said Nicholas Peters with Colorado Springs Utilities.

The roadmap outlines how Colorado Springs could meet its electricity needs through 2045 while balancing reliability, affordability and state clean-energy requirements.

The plan includes adding 300 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030 and continuing to rely on natural gas in the near term. Long-term recommendations include the following:



additional wind, solar and geothermal energy

battery storage

market purchases

the potential use of small modular nuclear reactors

For many customers, the biggest question is why nuclear power is part of the discussion.

Colorado Springs Utilities officials say nuclear offers something renewable energy alone cannot, a steady source of electricity that can be used regardless of weather conditions.

"So, with regard to nuclear, nuclear is a dispatch-able resource, meaning we can call on it and adjust that capacity when we need it.” said Peters.

Peters said nuclear would not replace renewable energy, but instead serve as one part of a diversified energy portfolio.

"We are committed to that balanced portfolio," said Peters.

Another question residents may have is whether the city is preparing to build a nuclear power plant. According to Colorado Springs Utilities officials, the answer is no, at least not yet.

The board's endorsement allows staff to continue researching nuclear energy options, including whether the utility could build and operate a facility, partner with another utility, or purchase nuclear energy from an outside provider.

Officials also have not determined where a future facility could be located.

"I think that's one of the key aspects of this next phase is really kind of evaluating all of those opportunities, it may not necessarily be located here in the city," said Peters.

Cost is also expected to remain a major factor in future decisions. Peters said Colorado Springs Utilities is focused on limiting impacts to customers while evaluating potential energy projects.

“The financial aspect and the ratepayer impact is of utmost importance to us," said Peters.

The Sustainable Energy Plan will now serve as the foundation for Colorado Springs Utilities' updated Clean Energy Plan, which must be submitted to the state by December 31.

That plan, which includes goals to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2033 and retire the coal-fired unit at Ray Nixon Power Plant, will return to the Utilities Board for a vote this fall.

Colorado Springs Utilities officials say additional public engagement opportunities will be part of that process before any final decisions are made.

KOAA News5

Contact Michelle Reyes Have a story on the Southeast Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 Southeast Side reporter, Michelle Reyes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Colorado Springs landlord faces $100K in damage after tenant destruction A local property owner is searching for answers after her Stetson Hills rental home was destroyed, she says, by outgoing renters. Colorado Springs landlord faces $100K in damage after tenant destruction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.