Colorado Springs plants trees to bring shade to the southeast side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parts of southeast Colorado Springs can feel hotter than other areas of the city due to a lack of trees, but community efforts are underway to change that.

The City of Colorado Springs celebrated Arbor Day at Van Diest Park, marking 49 consecutive years as a Tree City USA community.

The designation from the Arbor Day Foundation honors communities that demonstrate a commitment to maintaining and expanding their urban tree canopy, and Colorado Springs holds the longest streak in the state.

To celebrate, City Forestry planted 49 trees at the park and gave away even more trees to residents in southeast Colorado Springs.

"It is an investment in the future of our city. It's an investment in our neighborhoods and the generation that will come after us," said Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

The city's commitment to urban forestry dates back to founder General William Jackson Palmer, who helped shape Colorado Springs by planting thousands of trees across what was once a largely treeless landscape.

"It's about commitment, commitment to planting, education and passing on a healthier, more resilient community to the next generation," said Colorado State Forest Service Supervisor Matt Tills.

City leaders, community groups, and young volunteers from The Lighthouse Early Care and Education and Centennial Elementary School came together to focus on an area lacking shade.

"Southeast Colorado Springs had a low density of tree canopy… so we’ve been really excited to see that focus change," said RISE Southeast Executive Director Joyce Salazar.

The focus on the southeast side started years ago when the RISE Youth Advisory Council studied parks, schools and trails across the area.

"They went to about 10 parks, four schools, and the Sand Creek Trail," said Salazar.

For people who spend time outside, more trees mean more than just a nicer view.

"Like around the basketball court, so while you're playing ,maybe you don't get hot and like sweat a bunch," said sixth grader Royce Lyons.

Dozens of trees also went home with families during the event.

"We saw the sign and we just put the planters out, but we just still don't have anything to put in it, so it was perfect," said Melinda, a Southeast resident.

Even the youngest volunteers made a difference.

"My favorite tree is when they grow and it’s good for the environment,"said four-year-old Carson.

City Forester Matthew Puckett noted the growing impact of the city’s forestry efforts, with more than 400 trees planted across Colorado Springs so far this year and additional plantings planned throughout 2026.

"The trees planted today (Friday) at Van Diest Park contribute to cleaner air, cooler neighborhoods, improved wildlife habitat and enhanced quality of life for residents," said Puckett.

Visitors to Van Diest Park might also find an art piece created by 11-year-old Addie Laney.

"The title is Healthy Trees, Healthy Communities," said Laney.

KOAA NEWS 5

"It shows like a lot of diversity on this side, and it shows like a ton of healthy trees, and on this side, it's more of like dark and depressing," said Laney.

For the young planters, the future of their community is already taking root.

"So, it makes it growing and growing and growing," said Carson.

___

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.