Colorado Springs hail victims warned about contractor scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Large hail fell across parts of southern Colorado Springs this week, prompting homeowners in Security-Widefield to inspect their roofs, vehicles and property for damage.

News5 viewers shared photos of hailstones ranging in size from golf balls to lemons after storms moved through the area.

But as residents begin assessing the damage, experts say they should also be on the lookout for another potential problem, contractors who show up uninvited offering repairs.

For homeowner James Moreno, that's a lesson he learned after Colorado Springs' devastating hailstorms in 2018.

"In 2018, (that) is when we had the two big hail storms. June and then August," said Moreno.

The storms caused significant damage to his home. Moreno said one hailstorm shattered a skylight, sending glass and debris into his house.

"The hail came through the skylight into the floor," he recalled.

The experience left a lasting impact.

"I'll be honest with you, after 2018, for a couple years after that, it was like I had severe PTSD every time it rained or hailed a little bit," said Moreno.

Following those storms, Moreno said contractors quickly moved into neighborhoods looking for work. He hired one company that appeared trustworthy and responsive.

"They seemed 100% genuine and really good on how they were going to do everything," said Moreno.

He said the company even helped secure his home shortly after the storm by covering damaged areas with tarps. However, months later, Moreno discovered permits associated with the project had not been properly finalized.

"I didn't think much of it until months after when I started checking permits," he said.

The company is no longer in business.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), homeowners should take time to research contractors before signing any agreements, especially in the days following a major storm.

The BBB recommends doing the following:



verifying a contractor's license

checking references and online reviews

confirming required permits will be obtained

getting multiple estimates before agreeing to repairs

reading contracts carefully before signing



Experts also warn homeowners to be cautious of contractors who pressure them to make immediate decisions or demand large upfront payments.

Moreno said he now takes a much more cautious approach.

"Now, if I had someone coming to my door, I would ask if they had a contractor's license," said Moreno. "I would check with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department."

After this week's hailstorm, he says repair solicitations have already started.

"My wife said two, three people came. I've had at least 10 phone calls," said Moreno.

His advice to other homeowners is simple, don't rush.

"Unless you have some kind of structural damage like leaks, then if you can wait, I would wait," he said.

The BBB says taking extra time to verify a contractor's credentials can help homeowners avoid costly problems down the road.

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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm. Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

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