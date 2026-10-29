Circle Drive 55+ tenants organize to push for changes under new ownership

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents at Circle Drive mobile home park are organizing to push for changes they say are needed to improve living conditions and address rising costs.

The Circle Drive 55+ Tenant Union, a chapter of Colorado Springs Tenants, says it has 126 members representing more than 70% of the park.

Zianah Griffin, a lead organizer with Colorado Springs Tenants, said residents are coming together to push for better maintenance, safety and affordable rent.

“Rents are going up everywhere. Conditions are getting worse everywhere, and tenants are being forced to make harder and harder choices,” Griffin said.

New York City-based Castle Park Investments purchased the property earlier this year. Since then, residents say the October rent increase has added to financial pressure for people living on fixed incomes.

Terri Maureaux, who has lived at Circle Drive for more than a decade,

“I can't afford anymore. I'm on a fixed income, low income, and I'm disabled. I'm not able to work a full-time job or even part time”

Maureaux said she spent eight years renting before becoming a homeowner in the community about five and a half years ago.

“I’m having to choose between food or medication. It’s not easy,” Maureaux said.

She said her monthly payment increased after Oct. 1, “It's a little over $1,100 a month that was before the increase now it's closer to 1,200”

In a statement to News 5, a Castle Park Investments spokesperson said most rent increases were under $60, and no resident’s rent increased by more than $75.

The company said it is working on overdue maintenance and physical improvements to the property, including renovations to the clubhouse, signage, landscaping and amenities.

During Wednesdays town hall, Castle Park CEO Jason Kwon said some of the problems residents raised began before the company took over the property.

Sue Charles, who has lived at Circle Drive for more than a decade, said the history of those problems does not change what residents need now.

“They knew what they were buying themselves into,” Charles said, adding that residents want to see more action beyond beautification efforts.

Residents have also raised concerns about water quality, repairs and accessibility around the park.

Castle Park said water is supplied and treated by the local water district and that it is working with the district and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to secure water filters for residents who need them.

Griffin said the union wants the company to follow through on its commitment to meet with residents in the coming week and discuss their concerns.

“We hope that he sticks to his word, and if he doesn’t, there are 126 tenants who are ready to escalate if they need to, to bring him back to the table,” Griffin said.

KOAA News5