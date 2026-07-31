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Blanco the dog returns home after five days; owner plans to press charges

Ring camera footage captured Blanco's return, along with an apology note left by the person who took him. His owner says he's grateful his dog is safe but wants the case to move forward.
Sunday morning, Paul saw the same person that took Blanco, return him.
Man who had dog stolen from backyard last week in Colorado Springs speaks
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After five days apart, Blanco is finally back where he belongs.

  • Watch News5's coverage of Blanco being taken below:

The pit bull-Lab mix returned home early Sunday morning, reuniting with his owner, Paul Torrez, after what Torrez described as an emotional and exhausting week.

Ring camera footage captured Blanco's return around 1 a.m., showing the person who took the dog bringing him back through the same gate he had been taken from days earlier.

  • Watch News5's coverage of Blanco being returned below:

Torrez said he woke up to an unexpected surprise.

"I felt something on the bed and then I felt something on me. 'Blanco, Blanco, what are you doing, Blanco?'" he recalled.

When he reached for Blanco, Torrez discovered something else attached to his collar, a handwritten note.

"I got him by the collar and I felt a note there or whatever. I thought it was his collar," he said.

The note read in part: "I'm sorry I did this. I was not in the right state of mind. I was very drunk." You can read the note below:

IMG_3626.jpeg

While Torrez said he's relieved Blanco is home safely, he believes the apology doesn't erase what happened.

"Honestly, I think he was just saving himself," said Torrez. "I guess it's better off it happened this way. I'm safe, he's safe."

Torrez says he plans to press charges.

"Yes, yes, I'm going to press charges," said Torrez. "He committed a crime. That's plain and simple."

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed the case remains open and active. Because it is an ongoing investigation, investigators are not releasing additional details.

The case has also become a reminder about the importance of filing detailed police reports.

Community Service Officer Sonia Phillips with CSPD encourages people filing reports online to carefully read each reporting category before submitting information.

"If you can slow down and read which section might fit your incident, that's probably the biggest thing I see," said Phillips.

Community Service Officer Rebecca Pino says specific details can help investigators.

"A lot of information. When did it happen? Where did it happen? What time did it happen?" said Officer Pino.

Officer Pino also recommends including the estimated value of stolen property when applicable. Police note that some incidents, including the following, cannot be reported online:

  • assaults
  • firearm-related crimes
  • motor vehicle thefts
  • traffic crashes

For Torrez, there's one lesson he hopes others remember if they witness a crime.

"Describe the person better," said Torrez.

Despite the ordeal, Torrez says the overwhelming support from neighbors and the community helped him through the experience.

"It's just wonderful how a community can come together," said Torrez.

For now, Blanco is back home, and Torrez says they're enjoying being together again, even if he's holding on to his best friend a little tighter.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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