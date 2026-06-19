Air Force veteran creates gym community for veterans in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Clint Jordan served 22 years in the Air Force before opening CrossFit Bonnie & Clyde in southeast Colorado Springs.

The gym is located on Arrawanna Street, which is northeast of the North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue intersection.

"I had structure. I lacked discipline, so the military gave me that," said Jordan.

Jordan knows firsthand how difficult the transition to civilian life can be and how isolating it can feel.

"I retired Friday and Monday, like, nobody calls," said Jordan.

To help veterans navigate that transition, Jordan created the Hero Health Project in 2018, a mission built around fitness, connection and community.

"Giving away the free memberships and give them to Mount Carmel," said Jordan. "Everybody has a Bonnie to their Clyde, right? Everybody has somebody who would do anything for them."

The gym draws veterans and active-duty service members alike. Mark Alcapon, who spent 34 years in the military, 12 in the Navy and 22 in the Army, is among those who train there.

"These classes in general will test you, but it's... so rewarding and just having a a family here and accountability," said Alcapon.

Joel Williams is currently transitioning out of the military and said the gym has already given him something to hold onto.

"It allows me to still be part of a brotherhood, part of a family, because that's what you have in the service. That's what you're losing, not just a uniform," said Williams.

Now Jordan wants to evolve the Hero Health Project into a nonprofit, with a goal of making the gym entirely free for veterans.

"The goal truly for the gym is to fund it totally for free for veterans," said Jordan.

He also hopes to expand services available at the gym, including mental health support.

"A counselor, like I said, we partner with Mount Carmel, so we build that out a little bit more," said Jordan.

Jordan's bigger vision is to create a model other gyms across the country can follow.

"If we could just build one of these in every city," said Jordan.

For many veterans who walk through the doors of CrossFit Bonnie & Clyde, a workout is just the beginning, it's also a place to find their team again.

To learn more about the gym and its mission, CrossFit Bonnie & Clyde's website.

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