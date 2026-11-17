SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For many people, the holidays mean gathering with family, exchanging gifts and celebrating traditions. But for some seniors, the season can be a reminder of loved ones they've lost, family members who live far away or the loneliness of spending the holidays alone.

Devan Karp Stockings hang on the wall of the nonprofit Selah Mountain Ministries

One Colorado Springs woman is working to change that, one gift at a time.

Yevgeniya Tsyganok started the Adopt a Senior campaign seven years ago after a conversation with her grandmother.

"My grandma was in hospice and she was telling me how sad the seniors are there. Even though she didn't speak English, she could feel their sadness at holiday times," Tsyganok said.

Wanting to do something to help, Tsyganok started by collecting gifts for local seniors. That first effort brought in 29 gifts. Since then, the campaign has continued to grow, reaching approximately 600 seniors last year.

This year, Tsyganok hopes to reach 1,000.

"Numbers going up is a good thing and a bad thing, but it's a good thing because we're able to fill the need more and more seniors in our community are being reminded that they matter," she said.

A community effort to make seniors feel remembered

What began as a small effort has grown into a network of local businesses, community members and volunteers.

Denisse Leon on Unsplash

This year, ten local businesses are serving as gift collection locations, giving residents more opportunities to drop off donations throughout the Colorado Springs area.

The Sourdough Boulangerie is one of those locations. Business manager Rachel McCoy said the bakery first became involved last year after hearing about the campaign from Tsyganok.

"I honestly didn't realize how many seniors didn't have someone else. You hear about it, but you just don't really realize it until there's somebody who's making it their mission to do it," McCoy said.

For McCoy, participating is another way for the business to support the community.

"It kind of broke my heart to know that there were people that didn't have somebody else," she said. "Any little thing to make somebody feel loved and appreciated goes a long way."

McCoy said people don't need to purchase an entire gift basket to make a difference.

"It doesn't need to be a full bag either. Just bringing in activity books, card games. It could be one thing. It doesn't matter," she said.

Girl Scouts bring more than just gifts

The campaign is also creating opportunities for younger generations to connect with older adults.

Naomi Adderley and her sister, Serena Adderly, are Girl Scouts who help deliver gifts and spend time with seniors during the holidays.

Their involvement goes beyond dropping off presents. The girls visit seniors, play bingo, share conversations and help make the holiday season feel a little less lonely.

Serena said some of the seniors they've met don't have family members to celebrate with.

"They didn't have family to celebrate with. So we wanted to be there so they have someone to celebrate with," she said.

Naomi remembers helping a senior who had difficulty hearing during a bingo game. Instead of focusing on the game, the two ended up laughing and enjoying each other's company.

For the girls, those moments are what make volunteering meaningful.

"Always don't be shy towards people ... you have to spread kindness around every day," Naomi said.

New Angel Trees give people another way to help

New this year, Adopt a Senior has partnered with senior care facilities to offer Angel Trees.

The trees allow community members to select a specific senior's tag and shop for gifts based on that person's wish list.

The first Angel Tree at Sundance Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, located at 2612 W. Cucharras Street in Colorado Springs, is already fully adopted. All 55 seniors at the facility have been matched with someone willing to shop for them.

A second Angel Tree is located at Spring Village Care Center, 110 W. Van Buren Street in Colorado Springs. The facility has 89 seniors available for adoption.

Tsyganok said she hopes the Angel Trees will help connect more people directly with seniors while also giving care facilities another way to meet the needs of their residents.

How to get involved

There are several ways to participate in the Adopt a Senior campaign.

Drop off a gift: Residents can shop for a senior and put together a gift bag, stocking or basket. Suggested items include:

Warm blankets, cozy socks and slippers

Puzzles, coloring books and activity books

Card games and other entertainment

Lotion and personal care items

Candy and appropriate snacks

Handmade cards, scarves and other thoughtful gifts

Individual items are welcome. Donations can be dropped off at any of the campaign's ten participating business locations.



Olde Town Coffee Shop (1055 S. Santa Fe Ave, Mon-Sun 6am- 6pm)

(1055 S. Santa Fe Ave, Mon-Sun 6am- 6pm) Urban Collective (7676 Dublin blvd, Mon- Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 11am- 5pm

(7676 Dublin blvd, Mon- Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 11am- 5pm Sabrina's Soul Food (3215 S Academy, Thu-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 1pm-7pm)

(3215 S Academy, Thu-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 1pm-7pm) UC Health (2420 E Pikes Peak Ave, Mon-Fri 7:30am- 5pm)

(2420 E Pikes Peak Ave, Mon-Fri 7:30am- 5pm) Rizuto's (South 2050 Jetwing Dr, North 4785 Barnes Rd, Mon-Sun 11am- 9pm)

(South 2050 Jetwing Dr, North 4785 Barnes Rd, Mon-Sun 11am- 9pm) Chiroworks (3707 Parkmoor Village Dr, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm)

(3707 Parkmoor Village Dr, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm) Rita's (7715 Dublin Blvd, Suite 100, Thur- Fri 3-8pm, Sat-Sun 12-8pm)

(7715 Dublin Blvd, Suite 100, Thur- Fri 3-8pm, Sat-Sun 12-8pm) State Farm (334 Main Street (Widefield) Mon-Fri 10am- 4p.m

(334 Main Street (Widefield) Mon-Fri 10am- 4p.m Sourdough Bolangerie (6453 Omaha Blvd, Mon-Fri 8am-7pm, Sat 8am-4pm, Sun 11am-3pm

(6453 Omaha Blvd, Mon-Fri 8am-7pm, Sat 8am-4pm, Sun 11am-3pm Solid Rock Community Food Bank (3219 S Academy Blvd)

Adopt a senior through an Angel Tree: Visit Spring Village Care Center: 110 W. Van Buren Street, Colorado Springs. The Angel Tree offers opportunities to adopt from its 89 seniors.

Shop online: Those who cannot make it to a collection location can purchase items directly through the campaign's Amazon wish list here.

Make a monetary donation: Financial contributions help purchase gifts, fill gaps and reach more seniors, click here.

Volunteer: Help is also needed to prepare and assemble gifts ahead of Christmas. Tsyganok says she plans to organize a gift-assembly effort the week before Christmas. Those interested in helping can follow the Adopt a Senior Colorado Springs Facebook group for updates and volunteer information.

The campaign also accepts nominations for seniors who may be homebound, living alone or otherwise overlooked during the holidays.

General gift donations are being accepted through December 18, with gifts scheduled to be distributed during Christmas week. Some individual collection locations may have earlier deadlines.

For Tsyganok, the campaign is about much more than the number of gifts collected.

Tsyganok hopes the campaign continues her grandmothers legacy.

"She would be happy to know that there's people in the community that are being able to be seen and heard," she said. "I hope this continues to carry her tradition of love and caring for others."

And for the Girl Scouts who spend time with seniors, the message is just as simple.

"They're a person too," Naomi said.

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