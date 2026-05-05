Update on Pueblo church's search for outreach event location targeting women in addiction and prostitution

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Victory Outreach Pueblo is planning its annual Code Red event, an outreach program targeting women struggling with addiction, prostitution, and homelessness, but the church has not yet secured a location.

Nadine Chavez, the senior pastor's wife at Victory Outreach Pueblo, said the event is part of a worldwide effort by the ministry, which operates more than 400 churches in more than 40 countries.

"What we are doing is we're reaching out to... we like to call them, the outcasts of society," said Chavez. "That's the anointing that God has put over Victory Outreach, where we work with the people that nobody else wants to."

The event spans inner cities around the world and offers women food, clothing, hair and nail services. It also offers connections to resources, including free live-in recovery homes.

"We let the women out there know that they are valuable, even though they might be bound in the lifestyle that they're in, that somebody sees them," said Chavez.

Victory Outreach operates Victory Homes, free, 16-month live-in programs for men and women. Chavez said the homes have produced significant life transformations.

"We have seen God transform lives through these programs," said Chavez. "We've seen God do miracles and people that you would never think could change."

Last year’s Code Red event in Pueblo was held at Bessemer Park.

Chavez said the church has a longstanding relationship with the city's Parks and Recreation department, having used parks for street outreaches for more than 20 years. She said the church understands the city's efforts to make parks safer.

"We're trying to be part of the solution and not part of the problem," said Chavez.

The church is currently considering the El Centro Del Quinto Sol Community Center on the east side of Pueblo, but has not yet reached out.

Chavez said the event will move forward regardless. If need be, Chavez says the event will be held on church property.

The theme of this year's Code Red is rescue, restore and recover.

Melissa Montoya, who oversees the prayer team at Victory Outreach Pueblo and is a former ministry participant, said Code Red played a direct role in changing the course of her life.

Montoya said she began struggling with drug addiction and life on the streets at a young age, began prostituting at 16, and later struggled with suicidal ideation.

"Victory Outreach, I'm so grateful for what they were able to do for me," said Montoya. "They offered me a victory home where again, like she says, it was free of charge, where I was able to go in and live in someone's house where they were able to feed me, they were able to help change my perspective on things."

Montoya said the ministry helped her rebuild her life.

"God's completely restored my life, where I have my children back. I have a place. God was able to give me a job," said Montoya. "That's just a small testimony of... what our ministry has done for lots of people around the world."

Stephanie Aguero, another Pueblo woman whose life was directly impacted by the ministry, said she entered a Victory Outreach women's home after years of mental illness, abusive relationships, homelessness and addiction to methamphetamine and alcohol.

"Victory Outreach and the victory homes, the women's homes specifically here in Pueblo, completely altered the path of my life," said Aguero. "There's nobody who can deny that I would have probably not been alive had I not entered the home."

Aguero said she had been in a relationship with a man involved in gang activity and drug trafficking, and that he beat her and left her for dead in a hotel room in El Paso, Texas.

"In that moment the Lord intervened, and I woke up, and I knew that although I had given up on myself, God had not," said Aguero.

After entering the victory home, Aguero said she used her background in computers and administration to help the church manage COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic. She said her relationships with her children and family have been restored, and she has rebuilt her career.

Chavez said a common misconception about Code Red is that the church goes into communities, provides services and leaves without offering follow-up resources.

"We don't just go out there and just say God can change your life, but we offer resources," said Chavez.

She also said not everyone who comes to Victory Outreach is an addict or has been incarcerated.

"We have people in our families that are affected by drugs, by those things within their lives," said Chavez.

Chavez said Victory Outreach has been in existence for nearly 60 years and was founded by a former heroin addict from the streets of New York City. She said she has been a Pueblo native her entire life and has been part of Victory Outreach for more than 40 years.

The church said updates on the Code Red event location will be shared on its website, Facebook page and Instagram page.

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