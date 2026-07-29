Two Pueblo businesses team up to support Aspen Acres Fire victims and first responders

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Pueblo businesses are joining forces to show appreciation for those impacted by the Aspen Acres Fire, nearly one month after it began.

1129 Spirits and Eatery partnered with Print Pros to create a sign program for residents and businesses to display their support.

The signs are available for pickup at the restaurant.

"I wanted to create a sign program that we can have in yards at businesses,” says owner of 1129, Jennifer Priest.

Print Pros agreed to print the signs for locals across the community.

"I thought it was best to swing by and pick up a few so that way I can hand them out throughout town,” said one man picking signs up.

"I wanted to give back to the community and post these signs in my front yard,” said another.

Thousands have fought, fled, and returned home because of the Aspen Acres Fire since it began nearly a month ago.

The effort is meant as a token of appreciation for every first responder, lineman, victim, evacuee, and business that has stepped up during one of Southern Colorado's most challenging months.

"We talk about what's wrong, but I wanna talk about what's good. There's so many people that went together or came together to change and to, you know, save the homes that they could or just to help their neighbor,” says Priest.

"The whole country has come together, and this town has come together, and it's just awesome. It's just great to see. So just by purchasing these signs, you know, my little help that I can do,” said one community member.

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