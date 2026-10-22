Travelers warn of vehicle thefts in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Texas woman passing through Colorado is warning others to stay alert after she says her truck was burglarized overnight at a Pueblo hotel, part of what police confirm is a pattern of thefts in the same parking lot.

Robin Denninger, of Texas, stayed at the Best Western Plus of Eagleridge in Pueblo while traveling in early October. She said her room was fine, but the problem was what happened outside.

Watch Owen Skornik-Hayes' report in the video player below:

Pueblo car thefts

"Stayed downtown, it was great, had a lovely visit," Denninger said.

After spending time in Montana doing estate cleaning for her sister, Denninger returned to Pueblo to stay the night on her way back to Houston.

"We checked in about 10 to 9," Denninger said.

After a night's rest, she returned to find an emptied box in the bed of her truck, removed from the inside.

"There were dark-tinted windows. Someone had to have a flashlight to look and see," Denninger said.

She said her vehicle was burglarized without the alarm going off and without damage.

"They just knew what they were doing," Denninger said.

Denninger said the thieves took several items belonging to her sister along with a heavy safe.

"It would have taken a dolly or a few people to do it, and it was buried in the truck," Denninger said.

When Denninger reported it to the hotel manager, she said she was told the only security on the property is a camera facing the front door.

I called the Best Western to verify this information. As soon as I said I was a reporter, the manager refused to answer any of my questions.

"My message is be very, very careful," Denninger said.

I reached out to the Pueblo Police Department for more context. They told me that in the Best Western Plus parking lot alone, there have been six reports of theft from vehicles and one confirmed property damage from an attempted auto theft in 2026.

Pueblo Police’s public information officer, Sgt. Alarid, said parking lots across the city are targets for thieves.

"Their hands are tied as to what they can do about it, and I feel badly for them," Denninger said.

In a statement, the Pueblo Police Department shared tips to reduce the chances of becoming a victim of theft in parking lots.

"Remove valuables from your vehicle. We also encourage citizens to lock their doors and take their keys out of their vehicles. When possible, park in well-lit, high-traffic areas and remain aware of your surroundings," the Pueblo Police Department said.

"Something good's going to come out of this, even if it's just a message to the community to stand up and start fighting crime," Denninger said.

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