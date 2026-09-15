This family photo album was found in Pueblo, News5 wants to find its owner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Last month, Richard Jaramillo found a photo album while walking his dog off 8th Street near the Bramble Tree Inn and I-25 in Pueblo.

Photos in the album appear to date back to the 1940s and Jaramillo says he could not leave it behind.

“I thought it was pretty neat because I started going through the pictures and I’d seen that they were older pictures," Jaramillo said. "I was like, wow, somebody would want this back.”

Jaramillo's mother-in-law reached out to reached out to News5, hoping we could help find the album's owner. The album is filled with family memories, everything from trips across the country to baby photos.

“If it was my family, I would want it back," Jaramillo said. “It’s our history. It’s all of our history, you know?”

If this album belongs to you or someone you know, reach out to Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

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