Swallows Charter Academy volleyball team collects coats for Pueblo's unhoused community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Middle school girls on the volleyball team at Swallows Charter Academy in Pueblo West are taking their community impact off the court, organizing a coat drive to help Pueblo's unhoused population stay warm this winter.

The Spartan volleyball players launched the effort after spending time volunteering at Pueblo's Cooperative Care Center, where they helped make food packets for unhoused residents.

"We realized that they were low on coats and hoodies and all those kinds of winter necessities," says Addi Sanchez.

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The observation quickly turned into action.

"We decided to make a coat drive and then donate all of these that we get from the parents to Cooperative Care," said Sanchez.

The drive took place during morning drop-off at the school, with players showing up early and in high spirits.

"Everyone made sure to really put in the work and get here early, full energy, full cheerleading, just for everyone around us," said Sanchez.

The team emphasized the importance of the donations as colder months approach.

"These coats will help during the winter to make sure that they're warm and safe," said Brynlee Jeffryes

After two days of collecting, the team filled an entire truck bed with donated coats.

"The support has been amazing," said Jeffryes.

For the athletes, the drive delivered something beyond the donations themselves.

"I feel a lot of love and support because they're so loud, they're energetic, and they will always bring you up when you're down they'll bring you up. You feel accomplished that you have done something good," Jeffryes said.

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