PUEBLO, Colo. — For college athletes, the demands of competition are already tough. For CSU Pueblo basketball player Shelomi Sanders, every game comes with an additional challenge.

Watch the story in the video player below:

Shelomi Sanders plays college basketball while managing diabetes

Sanders, the daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was diagnosed with diabetes at 13 years old. Now in her fifth year of college basketball, she has spent years learning to navigate a condition that doesn't take a timeout.

"With diabetes, it's just a battle every single day. No day is the same," Sanders said.

Managing her blood sugar while pushing her body on the court can sometimes mean stepping away from the game.

"I could be running low, drink something, but it's not enough, so I just have to sit out," Sanders said.

She relies on an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor to track her levels. While the challenges can be frustrating, Sanders said the support around her makes a difference.

"Just having a support system that's always there, that's always checking up on me, making sure I'm good, it just means the world," Sanders said.

Now averaging double digits in scoring to start the season, Sanders is turning her experience into inspiration. After sharing her diabetes journey publicly, she said hearing from young people facing the same diagnosis keeps her motivated.

"I feel like I just wouldn't change anything because being diagnosed... I kind of told the world, and the feedback that I constantly get... it just gets me going," Sanders said.

Her message to others facing the same fight is simple.

"Just keep on pushing, and the sun will rise," Sanders said.