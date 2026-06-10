Second lawsuit filed against Pueblo landlord claiming carbon monoxide poisoning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A second lawsuit has been filed against a Pueblo landlord over claims that renters suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex.

Rachelle Clementi filed suit against C and S Grand Investments, alleging she was exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the same unit where previous tenants Brandon and Dameion Quintana had lived.

Brandon and Dameion Quintana first sued Jason Berrier, a landlord associated with C and S Grand Investment, in April, claiming a broken furnace was dispensing carbon monoxide into the unit.

"They were both hospitalized," attorney Sam Cannon said.

Cannon represents the Quintanas and has now taken on Clementi as a client. He said Clementi only connected her symptoms to carbon monoxide after seeing news coverage of the Quintanas' case.

"It wasn't until she saw the story, your story, that she put it all together," Cannon said.

In a statement, Clementi described nearly two years of unexplained illness.

"For nearly two years, I was sick, and I didn't know why. I was losing my memory, I couldn't think straight, and I dreaded going home every single day. When I finally learned it was carbon monoxide, everything made sense," Clementi said.

Learn more about the lawsuit in the video player below

According to the lawsuit, Clementi's landlord never disclosed that previous tenants had allegedly been poisoned in the same unit.

"It boggles the mind is exactly right. It's unfathomable that this could happen, really, to 3 tenants in a row," Cannon said.

The lawsuit filed on Clementi's behalf states: "Despite their knowledge that the Furnace was the source of the carbon monoxide, neither C&S nor Mr. Berrier ever caused the Furnace to be inspected, repaired, replaced, or certified safe by a licensed HVAC professional before re-renting the Apartment to Ms. Clementi."

Clementi said she is speaking out because of concerns about the current occupants of her former apartment.

"I am speaking out because another family is living in that apartment right now, and I think about them every day," Clementi said.

I attempted to contact Jason Berrier of C and S Grand Investments for comment regarding the lawsuit, but was unable to reach him.

KOAA News5

Contact Owen Skornik-Hayes Have a story in Pueblo that we should cover? Contact your News5 Pueblo reporter, Owen Skornik-Hayes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too. Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.