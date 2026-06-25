Rye community rallies around families after Applewood Estates fire destroys 7 homes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Friends, neighbors, grandchildren, and children are continuing to support victims of the Applewood Estates fire as families work to pick up the pieces after several homes were burned down in the neighborhood.

The Rye Fire Department says hot material from a trailer being driven down I-25 ignited nearby grass before the fire spread into the neighborhood.

The fire chief says investigators have identified the person responsible, but have not decided whether to file charges until they finish their investigation.

Cleanup work continues at the site of the homes that burned down.

"We're all just devastated. We don't know what the next steps are going to be,” says Michael Jenkins, one of the many who lost their home.

"That's where my grandbabies, my kids, and grandkids had come here. This is where 17 years we had here of memories, 17 years,” says Sandy Kirseh.

The sounds of rebuilding have replaced the roar of fire. A local business donated an excavator. A local handyman was driving a Bobcat. Food and water are being delivered to victims daily.

"My community, they've pulled together in a way I've never seen in my entire life,” said Jenkins.

"People that have come just to help. They have been godsends for us. They really have,” added Kirseh.

Local organizations have donated time and resources to victims. The local Days Inn let several victims stay a few nights free of charge.

The Bank of the San Juans says, after massive support, it is no longer taking physical donations.

“Bank of the San Juans extends our heartfelt thanks to the community for the tremendous outpouring of physical donations for the victims of the fire. Thanks to this generosity, River of Life and the designated collection locations have reached capacity, and we are no longer accepting additional physical donations at this time.”

“We are grateful to everyone who donated food and clothing, shared information, and supported those impacted. In moments of tragedy, it truly takes a community, and ours has shown incredible care and compassion,” the bank said in a statement released today.

But for those impacted, the shock hasn't subsided.

“I will be coming back, of course, to just to be, I don't know, sit and just look at it. It's hard to drive down the street and see nothing there, not coming home, nothing,” Kirseh tells me.

Still, residents say they are not giving up.

"It'll never stop for us. We just don't have any quit in us,” says Jenkins.

KOAA News5

Contact Owen Skornik-Hayes Have a story in Pueblo that we should cover? Contact your News5 Pueblo reporter, Owen Skornik-Hayes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm. Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.