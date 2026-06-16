Pueblo's District 60 school board considers revisions to student cell phone policy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's District 60 (D60) school board is discussing potential changes to its cell phone policy, following a year in which the district prohibited phone use inside school buildings, on buses and on field trips.

The board held a first reading of a proposed revision to its current electronics policy, which a committee developed over eight months after meeting five times and collecting thousands of community responses.

The proposed policy would keep phones off and away during instructional time, with more consistent enforcement across classrooms. Middle and high school students would be allowed to access their phones before and after school, during passing periods and during lunch.

Elementary school students would continue to have no access. The revision also updates terminology for technical devices to reflect advances in technology.

The district said it plans to provide staff training, guidance, and family outreach. They also say they will actively monitor feedback during rollout.

Randi Addington, a parent with two children enrolled in the district, said the proposed policy strikes a balance between limiting disruptions and giving parents peace of mind.

"I think it shows a lot about District 60, that they're open to the conversation and potential changes,” says Addington. “I think the other thing, too, is balance with instructional time. I've heard a lot of folks in the community talk about accessible access to reach their children, to ensure the safety of their children at any time.”

Not everyone supports the proposed changes. Alexandra Aznar, the parent of a kindergartner in D60, said she favors keeping the stricter policy in place.

"I think that we should stick with what we have right now. I'm just really looking forward to an atmosphere when he enters middle school and high school, where he can really engage with other students," said Aznar.

Aznar's position aligns with several board members, who expressed disappointment in the recommended revision and said they had hoped for a stricter bell-to-bell approach.

"Learning how to have a conversation and look someone in the eye and be a friend and engage. And I think these are really important skills that are cultivated during passing periods at lunch," said Aznar.

"We connect to people through social media, so being in contact with folks, being able to message folks, I think, is important," says Addington.

The proposed policy has not been voted on and is not yet being implemented. A second reading of the revised policy is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 23.

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