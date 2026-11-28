PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo’s annual Parade of Lights has been postponed due to high winds, organizers announced on Saturday.

“These conditions are a serious concern for securing floats, the gusts while going over the bridge, and debris that could be harmful to parade watchers,” the organizers said in a post on Facebook. “This is a difficult situation as we want nothing more than to honor our heroes of the Aspen Acres Fire response.”

Around Town Pueblo celebrates the 35th annual Pueblo Parade of Lights downtown Carl Winder

While there is no potential date yet in place for when the parade will be rescheduled, the organizers of the annual parade said an update will be provided on Monday evening.

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