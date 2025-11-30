Pueblo celebrates the holidays with the 35th annual Pueblo Parade of Lights downtown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is lighting up for the holiday season.

The 35th annual Pueblo Parade of Lights happened downtown on Saturday, and thousands lined up and braved the cold to watch the very festive holiday tradition.

We spoke with one couple who tries to come every year, and they even feed people here for free.

"It's the joy of the parade and meeting all the people, and giving back to the people is what we like to do for the city of Pueblo." Pastor Rob and Sheryl Hernandez, Highest Praise Fellowship

There were more than 80 participants in this year's parade.

