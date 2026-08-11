Pueblo voters to decide on four sales tax ordinances targeting parks, roads, nonprofits and public safety

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is hoping to place four ordinances on November's city-wide ballot, each requesting a 0.25% increase in the sales and use tax rate to fund areas residents have identified as priorities.

The four proposed measures would direct funding toward the following:



city parks and recreation

roads and related infrastructure

non-profit entities

the Department of Fire and Technology related to public safety

Nicholas Payne, owner of Great Divide Hike, Bike, and Ski Shop on the corner of Santa Fe and Fourth Street, said the public safety measure hits close to home.

Over the last several months, he has dealt with vandalism, including broken windows and damaged property.



Watch News5's coverage of the vandalism below:

"I just decided to take the locks off it entirely, because they were cutting the locks off and damaging the trash bins," said Payne.

Payne said he sees the need for change, particularly in the Downtown area.

"Especially the Downtown area. I know a lot of businesses are still suffering," said Payne.

Payne said he is open to the idea of paying more in taxes, but only if results follow.

"If I could see a difference, I guess I would be willing to pay a little bit extra in taxes for that," said Payne.

Still, Payne said he remains cautious about the city's motives.

"I think my trust in how those funds will be used is not quite there," said Payne.

The City of Pueblo addressed those concerns, saying the proposals are a direct response to community feedback.

A spokesperson with the City of Pueblo released the following statement regarding the ordinances:

These four tax initiatives are a proposal to address the budget shortfall. Mayor Graham ran a 1% overall tax increase ballot measure last fall and it failed quite definitively. This year's approach with four different 0.25% proposals are a more tailored approach based on feedback she received from the community. Haley Sue Robinson, Director of Public Affairs with the City of Pueblo

Voters would have the opportunity to approve some, none, or all of the ordinances.

Payne said he has not yet decided how he will vote, but believes spreading resources across the measures could be the right approach.

"I'm not sure who needs it the most, but I do think an even spread would be a good idea," said Payne.

Until November, Payne said he plans to stay informed before making the decision he believes will best help his business and others in the community.

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