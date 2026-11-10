Pueblo voters reject sales tax increase for fire department equipment funding

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have raised the sales tax to fund equipment for local fire departments.

Ballot Question 2A proposed a 0.25% increase in the city's sales tax — the equivalent of 25 cents on every $100 purchase. The revenue would have funded future fire truck purchases, radio equipment, and other specialized gear.

The measure failed by a wide margin. The latest vote count shows 13,933 in favor and 24,468 against.

Watch News5 reporter Owen Skornik-Hayes' story in the video below:

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Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham said the city will now work to stabilize its budget in the wake of the failed measure.

"Obviously, it didn't pass, but that doesn't mean we're going to, you know, defund our fire department," Graham said.

Graham anticipates a hiring freeze for all city positions outside of police and firefighters.

In a statement, Graham addressed the broader fiscal challenge facing the city.

"Taxes have not increased in the City of Pueblo in 50 years, yet our residents demand higher quality of life and maintenance of essential services—without increased revenue sources. As Mayor, I will continue to cut our budget to assist with future shortfalls, look for additional revenue sources, and work collaboratively for economic development to secure Pueblo's successful future," Graham said.

Voters I spoke with said the high cost of living and a lack of trust in city government contributed to the measure's defeat.

"They give more and more and more and more without any results," one voter who did not wish to be identified for this story said.

Pueblo resident Nicholas Payne said the vote was less about the fire department and more about frustration with city leadership.

"We appreciate the sacrifice to keep Pueblo citizens safe. So it's, I don't think it's a message to those folks in particular, it's more to City Council, to the city of Pueblo," Payne said.

Another voter echoed that sentiment.

"What it boils down to is maybe a little bit of results, a little bit of accountability on the, on the part of the city," the voter said.