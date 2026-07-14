Pueblo restaurant adapts as a relief hub for Aspen Acres Fire first responders

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo restaurant along the Riverwalk has transformed into a relief center for first responders and volunteers working the Aspen Acres Fire, with donations and community support continuing to grow each day.

Jennifer Priest, who owns 1129 Spirits and Eatery, has been coordinating care package drops for first responders since the fire began. As the response shifts from immediate impact to long-term recovery, Priest said the mission of the effort is evolving.

"The shock factor of this actually happening in our community, it's already... changing, and I think that we need to be in it for the long haul for support," said Priest.

The focus of relief efforts is now moving toward utility crews working to restore power in the area.

"Right now, we're transitioning to San Isabel and supporting the linemen," said Priest.

Despite the ongoing outflow of supplies, donations continue to replenish the space daily.

"It's funny because when you go in there, it seems like every day it grows like this, and then at the end of the day, we send it all out, and then the next day it grows. You'll come in, and everything's restocked, and you're like, 'where's all of this still coming from?'” said Priest.

The community effort extends beyond the walls of the restaurant. Outside, artist Celeste Rodriguez is painting a mural to honor those affected by the fire and recognize the first responders who answered the call.

"We're gonna thank our firefighters and linemen, and then further down on these two windows, we're gonna thank all the volunteers that have been contributing their time and effort towards helping," said Rodriguez.

"There's a lot of heart and soul behind those donations," said Priest.

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More than 98,000 acres burned and 338 homes lost: The latest on the Aspen Acres Fire An update on the Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned nearly 99,000 acres and destroyed 338 homes. While some residents are being allowed to return, new pre-evacuation orders have been issued as officials warn there's still "a lot of potential" for the fire to grow. 98,000 Acres, 338 Homes Lost: The Latest on the Aspen Acres Fire

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