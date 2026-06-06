Pueblo residents push for roundabout on Northern Avenue after deadly crashes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A deadly stretch of road on Pueblo's southside is set to be altered after several serious crashes, but some residents say the planned fix doesn't go far enough.

Pueblo City Council approved $10,000 on April 12 to install a barrier at the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Vassar Avenue, the same intersection where Cheryl Portillos-Law's father, Ted, was killed in July, 2025 by a distracted driver traveling above the speed limit.

"He hit my dad going full speed, and my dad was practically ejected out of the car," said Portillos-Law.

Just weeks after Ted's death, another family was struck by a driver traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour. This past March, a stolen Kia killed a man on an e-bike along Northern Avenue.



Watch News5's coverage of that crash below:

"The traffic is getting faster. These people are not taking it seriously, you know, what it feels like to take a life and to lose a life," said Portillos-Law.

Her friend Lori shares the frustration.

"I just wish people would quit speeding up and down (West) Northern (Avenue)," said Lori.

The planned barrier would prohibit vehicles from turning left from West Northern Avenue onto Vassar Avenue and from Vassar Avenue onto West Northern Avenue, the same turn Ted made before the crash.

Although funding was approved in April, the barrier has not yet been installed.

"It's been over a month since they reported that they were going to do this, and it still hasn't happened," said Portillos-Law.

While Portillos-Law is grateful for the city's action, she questions whether a barrier will do enough to reduce speed. She worries it could cause traffic jams while doing little to address the root problem.

"The objective is to slow down that traffic," she said.

Her preferred solution is different.

"I strongly encourage that they put there at Vassar and Northern is a roundabout," said Portillos-Law.

Pueblo Public Works Director Andrew Hayes explained why the city chose a barrier over a roundabout or traffic signal.

"This project is an intermediate solution to address potential broadside crashes, while a more comprehensive study of the Northern Avenue corridor is completed. A more robust solution, such as a roundabout or signal at this intersection, would require significant additional planning and funding before construction can begin," said Hayes.

Hayes added that the barrier "is expected to be installed within the next two months."

For Portillos-Law, the grief of losing her father remains raw nearly a year later.

"Death is final. You are driving like maniacs on these roads. Why? What is your purpose?" she said.

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