Pueblo Police expand Crime Center technology to improve investigation ability

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is significantly expanding its Real-Time Crime Center technology, which has been operational for approximately two years since its launch in 2024.



Watch News5's coverage of the Real-Time Crime Center below:

Deputy Chief Jim Martin, who oversees support services, says the department has integrated the following to provide real-time intelligence to officers and enhance public safety:



Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs)

surveillance cameras

drone-as-first-responder capabilities

ShotSpotter gunshot detection systems

The department operates several camera systems, including cloud runner cameras, and is working to acquire 12 Flock cameras, with four already operational.

Martin emphasized these systems aren't used for random surveillance, explaining that officers must have specific reasons to search license plates, and those reasons must be documented in the system.

The technology has already proven effective in solving serious crimes, including a homicide case where investigators used only a general vehicle description to identify a suspect within days through license plate data.

Surveillance cameras will be installed at parks throughout the city, including Mitchell Park, Mineral Palace Park, City Park, and El Central Park.

This expansion follows incidents where video evidence could have aided investigations. Martin stressed that officers don't continuously monitor these cameras, only accessing them during active incidents or investigations.

Resident Danny Pacheco, who was born and raised in the historic Bessemer area, has witnessed significant changes over the decades and supports the increased security measures. He described how his neighborhood was once safe, but has deteriorated over generations.

"This park was nice. I mean, it was just totally nice. Nobody was getting shot. Nobody was getting hurt," said Pacheco.

Despite some community members expressing uneasiness about the surveillance, Pacheco believes the measures are necessary. He notes that neighbors are bringing their children to the park for the first time because they feel it's more secure with the cameras and fencing.

The department also operates four mobile camera trailers that can be relocated based on citizen complaints or crime patterns, allowing flexible deployment to high-crime areas.

Through their Community Connect program, residents with Ring cameras can voluntarily register their devices, enabling investigators to request footage when crimes occur nearby.

Local businesses can also integrate their camera systems with the Real-Time Crime Center with the owner’s permission.

In Colorado Springs, police also use a Real-Time Crime Center. Homeowners and business owners in Colorado Springs can register their surveillance cameras through Together COS.

Martin indicated the department continuously evaluates best practices nationwide to improve their capabilities, focusing on technologies that enhance officer and citizen safety while helping solve crimes and reduce criminal activity.

The expansion represents a significant investment in public safety technology, aimed at providing real-time intelligence to officers and evidence for prosecutions while addressing community safety concerns throughout Pueblo.

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