PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man is creating a unique healing space for those grieving the loss of a loved one to homicide.

Robert Cordova lost his son in 2015 in a mistaken-identity shooting. After unsuccessfully trying to find specific support in Pueblo, he decided to start his own group.

"For us as victims, we have nothing; there's nothing in the nation that says, 'Hey, you'll get free therapy,'" Cordova said.

Watch this story in the video player below:

WE HOMICIDE VICTIMS GROUP MODULE.mp4

The once-a-month meetings, which began in July, are open exclusively to immediate family members of people lost to homicide. The meetings are completely free.

"We decided that we're gonna do a support group specifically for murder victims," Cordova said.

Regina Cherry has been attending since the group's first meeting. She lost her son, Joseph, to homicide more than three years ago.

"It helps for myself to help other people — is to be able to explain to them what I've gone through, and majority of the time my answer is God only," Cherry said.

For attendees, the shared experience of loss creates a connection that other grief resources cannot replicate.

"When I'm here with the people who are hurting like me, I can relate a whole lot better," Cherry said.

In the months since sessions began, Cordova has invited professional support to the meetings, including police detectives, the Community Organization for Victim Assistance, and suicide prevention experts.

"There are a lot of resources that people don't understand, so we use these support groups to explain all that," Cordova said.

Cordova said he hopes the group continues to serve as a place where those carrying the weight of traumatic loss can find both community and practical help.

The group, now five months old, is described by those involved as one of a kind.

"This is, I would say, one of a kind," Cherry said.

"It's a relief that there's some place that they can go," Cordova added.

Meetings are held once a month on Tuesday. Those who are the immediate family of homicide victims can contact Robert at 719-543-8933 if interested in attending.