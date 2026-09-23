PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Mall's decision to reduce early morning walking hours is drawing pushback from a loyal group of community walkers who rely on the space for their daily exercise routines.

For five years, Jim Girton arrived at the Pueblo Mall early to take advantage of community walking hours, a program that for decades allowed residents to walk the property before regular shopping hours in a safe, level, climate-controlled environment.

WATCH: Pueblo Mall reduces early morning walking hours, sparking pushback from community walkers

MALL WALKERS

"It's been very beneficial to me and my weight loss and my health journeys," Girton said.

A recent social media post from the mall announced it will now open at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Girton said walkers previously could arrive as early as 7:30 a.m.

In a statement to News 5, the Pueblo Mall said:

"This operational change allows us to better align building access with the center's current needs while continuing to provide an early-access period before regular shopping hours...Mall walking remains available during all posted public access hours, including the hour before regular shopping center hours," the mall said.

"It's a huge disservice I feel to us," Girton said.

Girton described the range of people who depend on the early access, including parents with strollers and elderly residents with mobility challenges.

"I see people, moms in there with their strollers and their kids, and they're moving along at a good pace. Another gentleman, his name is Jerry, he walks with a cane, and he'll do sometimes a total of 2 laps," Girton said.

He also described a couple among the regular walkers, a 95-year-old veteran and his 92-year-old wife.

"He walks with a walker, and he can't even make one lap inside the mall. He has to stop, and he has to rest. If we walk outdoors like we're doing now, there's no benches. There's no place to sit down and rest," Girton said.

Girton emphasized that the indoor environment is especially important for older walkers.

"The early morning is perfect for us because of the fact we're elderly. There's less traffic, and plus inside it's very safe from the problems that can happen outdoors," Girton said.

Girton is asking the mall to compromise, proposing that walkers be allowed entry starting at 8 a.m., when other mall employees are already on-site.

"They have a maintenance gentleman here. They also have two people in the office. They have keys, and they could let us in as well. So we're like, why?" Girton said.

Girton said he hopes a solution is brought forward soon.

KOAA News5

Contact Owen Skornik-Hayes Have a story in Pueblo that we should cover? Contact your News5 Pueblo reporter, Owen Skornik-Hayes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Child Shot Thursday Morning in Colorado Springs, Suspect Arrested Child shot in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, suspect in custody

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.